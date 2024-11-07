Carolina Panthers' youth movement can spearhead potential long-term resurgence
By Noah Bryce
The Carolina Panthers can finally taste victory once again. It feels good, especially against a division rival.
While the New Orleans Saints are not the cream of the NFL's crop, a win is a win. These have been few and far between for the Panthers in recent years. It's no wonder fans were savoring every moment despite the overall 2-7 record through nine contests.
How did the Panthers manage to finally break through and achieve success? The young players are pulling more weight for this team.
Players like Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Chau Smith-Wade, Trevin Wallace, and especially the emergence of Demani Richardson have begun to give this team a real bite. There might be a bright future with some of these pieces if the development train keeps on track.
Coker has become a legitimate target that this team has needed. This is something that no one could have imagined or anticipated from the undrafted rookie. He's got assured hands and an innate ability to high-point the football almost effortlessly when called upon.
Sanders had the kind of breakout game that fans were all waiting to see in Week 9. From a blocking standpoint, there has always been at least a passible ability that has slowly gotten better. But to put up a game where the rookie tight end led the Panthers in receiving yards and even produced a memorable highlight hurdle is immensely encouraging.
This is more impressive when one considers Sanders was able to accomplish this on only four receptions and that one of those went for almost 50 receiving yards. It's the type of downfield production that has been mostly void this season. Even more so without the services of Diontae Johnson.
Carolina Panthers must rely on young stars over second half of 2024
Legette has finally hit his stride, becoming another sure-handed outside target for whoever is under center. The first-round pick displays power and a tenacity for the end-zone that routinely turns goal-line stops into touchdowns.
The Panthers finally have a semblance of an offense to go along with Chuba Hubbard. Perhaps more encouraging are the signs of life shown by the defense in recent weeks.
Undrafted safety Richardson has now led the Panthers in tackles for the past two games. He is seemingly always involved in the action no matter where it happens on the field. Just the kind of downfield presence that the Panthers need.
Even Wallace has shown strides with the insertion of Josey Jewel back at middle linebacker to give veteran leadership and an example to follow. This isn't to say that there aren't still some rookie mistakes from time to time, but that's not what matters. Improvement is the goal.
For the first time in a while, there is an air of hope around this organization. A level of improvement that shows that this could be the foundation of something special if the right moves are made to support them.
There are some real building blocks here. On both sides of the ball.
Sometimes it takes a diamond in the rough or a couple of lucky picks to turn things around. While it is still early and things can change, it seems like it is something good for once brewing in Carolina.
It remains to be seen if the Panthers can continue this upward swing. But if they can take down the New York Giants, fans may just be able to believe again.