Jalen Coker's rapid rise becomes shining light amid Carolina Panthers' chaos
By Noah Bryce
Jalen Coker is a problem.
For the opposition at least. The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross was never seen as a contributor for the Carolina Panthers coming into the season. That has quickly changed.
With the injuries the Panthers have had this season, there has been a real need for the next man to step up. Especially after Adam Theilen and Diontae Johnson both went down.
Xavier Legette has come on as of late, but that is to be expected for a high-draft pick. The exact opposite of what Coker is.
Coker plays with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove, much like most undrafted rookies do if given the chance. However, one thing that sets the young receiver apart; he plays with composure beyond his years.
This has been sitting just under the surface for a while now and became evident during his breakout performance against the Denver Broncos. Coker secured four catches for 78 receiving yards to lead the team as well as attaining the first NFL touchdown of his career to boot.
Not to mention that this comes out to an average of over 19 yards a catch, which is far and away better than any other pass-catcher on the team. It cannot be on Thielen's shoulders for much longer. There's also a chance he could be traded before the 2024 deadline to factor into the equation.
Carolina Panthers have found a gem in Jalen Coker
With the emergence of Coker, the Panthers finally have an intermediate threat that can go up and get contested catches while Legette or Johnson speed past the defense for the bigger gains. A safety valve for an offense that is desperate for easy yardage.
Teams need multiple players capable of creating separation if they want to compete in the NFL. Having a top option can only do so much. That extra production will force the opposition to lean more toward Coker and open up the rest of the offense if the same trend continues.
Coker has the football acumen to use his body to his advantage. He runs routes with authority to get just enough yardage for a first down. These are traits that cannot be easily taught if they don't come naturally.
Young receivers regularly struggle to adjust to the NFL in these exact ways. They will routinely go out of bounds before they get the first down or think they can use their physical abilities to get open without focusing on their route running. Yet Coker continues to defy these expectations and improve with every week that passes.
The Panthers need that kind of grit and attitude in their locker room if they want anything to change. This kind of improvement is infectious.
Coker has everything that a fledgling receiver needs to make an impact in the NFL. If things keep going the way they are currently, the Panthers could have a real gem on their hands.