3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
There aren't many bright spots emerging from the Carolina Panthers' season in 2024. It's another campaign descending into abject chaos after so much hope things would be different during the offseason. General manager Dan Morgan must plan accordingly to put this franchise in a strong position when the 2025 offseason arrives.
Morgan made some mistakes during his first recruitment period. However, unearthing undrafted free agent Jalen Coker from the rough looks to be a tremendous find. The wide receiver has come of age in recent weeks, demonstrating smooth route-running and assured hands that look capable of becoming a long-term asset.
This was evident once again in Week 8. Coker showcased his athleticism and sharp route manipulation during another impressive display. He's not the quickest, but he plays much faster than his 40-yard dash time suggested before the draft.
Coker brought in four receptions from five targets for 78 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was comfortably Carolina's most productive pass-catcher, which is an indictment on others but a positive sign for the Holy Cross product. Long may it continue.
Loser No. 2
Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC
Dave Canales has no answers to the problems facing his team right now. The head coach doesn't have enough quality on his roster to remain remotely competitive against anybody. This contest was almost over by half-time as the Panthers whimpered to another loss with no real fight.
Canales is working almost with one hand tied behind his back, but he's not immune from criticism. His poor game management comes to the fore in key moments. His inability to get play calls in on time to Bryce Young played a leading role in a crucial interception. The offensive scheme was anemic - stemmed from a complete lack of faith in the former No. 1 overall selection.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator needs to find inspiration from somewhere. Canales' strains are beginning to show. He's deflecting questions and looking a little lost in his first year as an NFL head coach. Things could get worse depending on what outgoings emerge before the 2024 trade deadline.
Canales is up against it, there's no getting away from that. This project needed patience, but team owner David Tepper is notoriously volatile. There's no telling what the future holds if the Panthers cannot gain some respectability from the campaign.