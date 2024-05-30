Analyst pleads for patience during Carolina Panthers 2024 rebuild
By Dean Jones
David Tepper is not known for his calm persona. The Carolina Panthers owner goes through head coaches like worn socks and acts with impulse. He's also been way too involved in the football operation since buying the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
This was a recipe for disaster.
The Panthers have descended into the league's bottom feeder under his leadership. There's been no stability. Fans have become increasingly disillusioned and left in their droves. Carolina's omission from the primetime schedule in 2024 is another example of how Tepper is being perceived around the NFL.
David Tepper must be patient during Carolina Panthers rebuild
Something needs to change. Thankfully, Tepper seems to be taking a back seat this offseason. He's letting the power trio of Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales do their thing. The billionaire should also be aware that patience is needed in pursuit of getting the Panthers back to respectability.
Charles Mcdonald from Yahoo Sports became the latest to make this plea when examining which head coaches could be one and done in 2024. While the analyst acknowledged that Canales should have a little more rope than most, nothing can be completely dismissed looking at the way Tepper disposed of coaches in previous years.
"Given the recent turmoil and turnover involving their quarterback and head coach situations during the David Tepper era, nothing is off limits here. However, the Panthers have to choose stability at some point, right? Even if it’s just for the sake of it. They’re locked into Bryce Young for at least the 2024 season, so Canales should have security past this season, even if it is a disaster. Tepper can’t afford to hire another head coach in 2025. Well, he can, but, you know."- Charles Mcdonald, Yahoo Sports
Hopefully, Tepper finally has the message. His erratic management of team affairs needs to end. Stability is the primary target for the Panthers next season and beyond.
Even if things don't click immediately - which is entirely possible despite the marked improvements across the board - Tepper needs to keep faith with the long-term plan in place. Anything less could set the franchise back even further.
There are progressive thinkers in positions of power now. They've already instilled a sense of professionalism, collaboration, and purpose that was desperately required. A lot more is needed, but this new regime is off to a good start.
It was always going to be a gradual process. Morgan admitted there were too many problems to solve in one offseason. The Panthers opted to invest in Bryce Young to get a broader indication of what the quarterback is capable of with more productivity across his supporting cast. If he lives up to expectations, then strengthening other areas becomes viable.
This is the right way to go about building a playoff football team. It's also entirely dependent on Tepper giving this project the time it needs to flourish.
At long last, the Panthers seem to be onto something. Canales is enthusiastic and ambitious. Tilis is a salary-cap master who's already made his presence felt with the contractual structure of new additions. Morgan is deeply rooted in the team's core values and is leaving no stone unturned to improve the roster.
All this positivity comes crashing to a halt if Tepper wields the axe once again. Something that would leave large sections of the fanbase past the point of no return.