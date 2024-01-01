David Tepper shows true colors with latest disgraceful error in judgment
The incident was another stain on David Tepper's ownership.
By Dean Jones
David Tepper showed his true colors during another disgraceful error in judgment since becoming Carolina Panthers owner.
Just when it looked like things couldn't get any more embarrassing for the Carolina Panthers and David Tepper. His latest act of petulance following another defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars went viral, coming in for ridicule and criticism in equal measure.
Tepper was videoed allegedly throwing a drink in the direction of a fan before storming out of his suite. General manager Scott Fitterer was standing statuesque next to the billionaire, looking on in almost disbelief at another act of petulance from someone who continues to disgrace himself and the organization.
Latest incident doesn't reflect well on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
The NFL noted they were aware of the incident and didn't divulge anything further. After hours of waiting, the Panthers finally answered the countless media inquiries by declining to comment.
The hedge fund manager's been on damage control with the media in recent weeks as he looks to change perceptions before the latest head-coaching cycle - his third since purchasing the team from Jerry Richardson. Reports of Tepper seeing the error of his ways and boasting renewed determination to get the Panthers back on track surfaced. As it turns out, a leopard doesn't change his spots.
Tepper is volatile, egotistical, and petulant. Throwing a drink at fans is proof of the disdain in which he holds the paying public. If he treats people like this with cameras glaring, one has to wonder what he's like behind the scenes.
It certainly adds weight to the rumors of a toxic workplace culture where high-level individuals are seemingly more concerned about pandering to Tepper's ego than worrying too much about how best to take the team forward. Unsurprisingly, it's been nothing but chaos and significant underachievement once again.
Let's take a look at some memorable highlights from the last few months. Something that resembles a dark comedy rather than a respectable NFL franchise:
Pressured the front office into pulling the trigger on their trade for Bryce Young. Something that cost them wide receiver D.J. Moore and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He claimed Young - an inexperienced rookie - didn't need good pass-catchers because he was a point guard who could make everyone around him better in the blink of an eye. Tepper said that in public with a straight face.
Tepper fired head coach Frank Reich. This was swiftly followed by what could only be described as a staged press conference where the owner avoided confrontation, planting a reporter from the Charlotte Business Journal front and center to focus on his economic impact rather than anything football-related.
And now DrinkGate.
But this has crossed the line. There's a certain way owners need to behave when it comes to fans. Tepper can point to his community influence all he likes, but the despicable actions on Sunday revealed his true colors.
An absolute disgrace would be the best way to describe it. The league will take action - whether that'll be a hefty fine or perhaps even losing a draft pick depending on the investigation. Tepper is a stain on the Panthers and the entire league. He talks big, but his actions speak far louder than empty statements.
The worst part of all this? The thing I feel most sorry about above all else? Panthers fans deserve better.
They are stuck with Tepper until proven otherwise. The power of money is unlikely to force the league into anything too drastic in terms of punishment. That's just how the world works.
What coveted head coaching candidate is going to want to associate themselves with Tepper? Nobody in their right mind that's for sure.
Acting out when he's the biggest issue doesn't reflect well. And the Panthers are suffering beyond belief.