Panthers fans roast Dan Morgan for laughable Diontae Johnson trade compensation
By Dean Jones
Trading Diontae Johnson seemed inevitable. The compensation received by the Carolina Panthers for the Pro Bowl wide receiver was almost nothing.
General manager Dan Morgan accepted a fifth-round pick for Johnson. He also had to part ways with a sixth-rounder to get their deal with the Baltimore Ravens over the line. This was a long way from their reported initial demands.
The consensus among insiders was the Panthers were looking for a mid-round pick, potentially even a third-rounder. Whether Morgan felt backed into a corner or not is debatable. If Johnson told him that there was no chance of signing a new deal, taking the first viable offer was the only option.
Morgan could have waited a little closer to the 2024 trade deadline on November 5. The closer the cut-off point, the more desperate teams become. At the same time, waiting too long could have meant getting nothing back and having a disgruntled player on their hands over the second half of the campaign.
It gets worse.
According to Nick Korte from Over the Cap, the Panthers are currently moving up just 19 spots to the fifth round as part of the transaction. Oh, and they're paying most of his salary for good measure per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Just laughable.
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan roasted for Diontae Johnson compensation
Carolina's long-suffering fanbase is not the most positive group on social media these days. Not exactly surprising considering they're 1-7 and have experienced nothing but misery since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. As expected, they made their feelings about the trade known in no uncertain terms.
Morgan said this was a retool rather than a full-scale rebuild. Practically giving Johnson away suggests otherwise. Disillusion is growing. And the worst part? There is no end in sight.
Whether more departures are imminent is anyone's guess. This was the major domino unless Morgan inexplicably decided to move stud cornerback Jaycee Horn. Teams will be smelling blood and testing their resolve, knowing he doesn't appear to be the shrewdest negotiator in the league.
Stay the course, or so they say…