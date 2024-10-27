Carolina Panthers trading Diontae Johnson reaches foregone conclusion territory
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open for business before the 2024 trade deadline. And one player is coming under the microscope more than most.
Diontae Johnson has been the subject of intense trade speculation as the Panthers find themselves among the league's worst teams once again. The wide receiver arrived from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and wanted to help this downtrodden organization get back to some semblance of relevancy. That hasn't materialized, so a situation could emerge where the Pro Bowl pass-catcher is made available as general manager Dan Morgan begins to plan for the future.
This bears more significance if Johnson told those in power he wouldn't be signing another contract when his current deal expires next spring. Letting him leave for nothing is simply not an option. The Panthers need all the draft picks they can get in pursuit of stabilizing the franchise's outlook moving forward.
Johnson being inactive against the Denver Broncos only added more fuel to the fire. Trading the former third-round pick out of Toledo has gone from a possibility to almost a foregone conclusion. And teams around the league have begun to test Carolina's resolve according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Carolina Panthers are reportedly getting calls about Diontae Johnson
The senior insider revealed that the Panthers have already received calls about Johnson's availability. They are reportedly looking for a mid-round selection, with many around the NFL believing it's a matter of when, not if, the player gets a move elsewhere.
"The Panthers already have received multiple inquiries on Johnson, and sources believe Carolina is seeking a midround draft pick in return for a player who this season, despite playing in a struggling offense, has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Some sources believe it's only a question of where Johnson winds up before the trade deadline. The Panthers (1-6) play in Denver on Sunday and already have ruled out Johnson because of a rib injury. Johnson is 28 and due to make $3.5 million for the rest of the season -- making him both younger and cheaper than some of the other potentially available wide receivers."- Adam Schefter, ESPN
It's not ideal. Johnson is the team's sharpest route-runner by a considerable margin and one of two pass-catchers with proven production. At the same time, Morgan must start looking at the bigger picture with the Panthers going nowhere once again in 2024.
Head coach Dave Canales deflected questions about whether Johnson is part of the team's plans beyond the trade deadline. He deferred to Morgan and Brandt Tilis, adding that he's focused on the guys he has available rather than anything going on behind the scenes.
Acquiring Johnson was a risk worth taking. The Panthers needed someone capable of putting up big numbers in pursuit of getting a genuine evaluation of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. That experiment isn't going well, so the wideout will probably relish a move away to a team that has more postseason ambitions this season.
We are still a few days away from the November 5 cut-off point. But the sooner this gets resolved one way or another, the quicker Carolina and the player can move forward accordingly.