Carolina Panthers projected to take drastic action before 2024 trade deadline
By Dean Jones
Some big decisions await Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan over the next fortnight. This team is devoid of talent or any inspiration following a pathetic 1-6 start. With another losing campaign almost assured, the new front-office leader must pivot accordingly heading into the 2024 trade deadline.
Morgan thought this was a retool rather than a rebuild. This attitude hasn't gotten the Panthers anywhere under previous regimes. They continue to languish among the NFL's worst teams after failing to recognize their predicament for what it is. Carolina needs to implement a full-scale rebuild or face more years of misery.
Beat writer projects Carolina Panthers to stockpile assets before trade deadline
This was a sentiment echoed by Joe Person of The Athletic. The long-time beat writer thought Morgan should be in stockpiling mode heading into another crucial offseason. He also named some potential candidates to be moved, which included stud cornerback Jaycee Horn.
"The Panthers are on their way to a seventh consecutive losing season. Andy Dalton has made the offense competent, but the injury-plagued defense is threatening to give up more points than any team in NFL history. So yes, first-year GM Dan Morgan should be in major pick-recouping mode. Teams have called about Bryce Young, but Morgan isn’t going to just give away the 2023 No. 1 pick. With rookie RB Jonathon Brooks soon set to make his debut, Miles Sanders should be on the block. Ditto for veteran receivers Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Trading Horn would provide the most value. It would also rid the Panthers of their most accomplished defender outside Derrick Brown. With the Pro Bowl defensive lineman already out for the season, Ejiro Evero's unit would be on course to concede the most points in NFL history if the former South Carolina star departed the ranks.
The other five look more realistic, in all honesty. All of the mentioned players would likely relish the chance to join a contender at this stage of their respective careers. Carolina is nowhere near that level yet, although disposing of them would be waving the proverbial white flag on the 2024 campaign.
It's a tricky predicament for Morgan, who was around during the previous regime as the Panthers descended into a laughingstock. He also knows better than anyone how erratic team owner David Tepper can be when things aren't going well. A man who's gone through countless head coaches and influential front-office figures since buying the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
If Morgan gets assurances of his future regardless of the franchise's final record this season, this will allow him to dispose of some assets in pursuit of finally securing a brighter future. Much will also depend on how much interest comes from elsewhere with most players struggling with confidence and form.
Removing Horn from the equation doesn't seem likely, especially with the player finally proving his health. Anyone else apart from Brown, running back Chuba Hubbard, the offensive line, and the 2024 draft class seems like fair game if the right offer comes along.
A fascinating fortnight awaits. One that could shake the Panthers' organization to its foundations.