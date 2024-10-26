Dave Canales' hollow excitement represents token gesture for Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is still learning how to act as an NFL head coach. The typical beacon of positivity that fans became used to throughout the offseason has faded with the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-6 through their opening seven games. He's also rubbing some people up the wrong way with his comments regarding key issues.
Canales is trying to make the best out of a bad situation. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was given another obstacle to overcome this week when Andy Dalton sprained his thumb after an unfortunate car accident. This left the Panthers with no option other than to reintroduce Bryce Young as their starting quarterback.
This wasn't something Canales planned on anytime soon. He benched the former No. 1 overall selection just two games after proudly declaring this was the guy on countless occasions throughout the offseason. Even amid Dalton's four-game losing run, the support never wavered.
Now, Canales is backtracking.
Dave Canales' supposed excitement is hollow gesture for Bryce Young
Instead of accepting the situation for what it is, Canales declared his unrivaled excitement about Young getting another opportunity. Something the head coach believes he's now earned just a few short days after deflecting every question thrown at him regarding the signal-caller's status.
This supposed excitement seemed a little hollow. Canales can reaffirm his faith in Young all he likes, but actions speak louder than words.
The fact he was unwilling to even discuss the notion of the Heisman Trophy winner going back into the lineup despite another losing season all but assured spoke volumes. It was another sign of the lack of trust. Whether that can be salvaged or not is another matter.
Young has the maximize this second opportunity. It's not the best situation versus the Denver Broncos' top-tier defense, who'll be licking their lips like a cartoon wolf at the thought of piling more misery on the Panthers this weekend.
Playing with poise and confidence is key. Young didn't have much of that over the first two games after a disastrous rookie campaign in the worst environment possible. The last thing Canales should do is restrict the playbook and place any semblance of doubt if things don't go well throughout the game.
If Dalton is active as the backup, Canales will have the temptation to put him in if he's healthy enough. Every disappointing throw or wrong read is going to increase this. The Panthers must ride it out over the game's duration for good or bad. Otherwise, there is no way back for this already fractured relationship.
Young's leash is probably short. Whether those in power had a desire to trade him before this latest upheaval is anyone's guess. One must also wonder what other offensive players feel about the former Alabama star being under center despite Dalton and Jadeveon Clowney rallying around him this week.
Canales needs to take the rough with the smooth. He needs to ensure Young is prepared and can implement the offensive game plan effectively. The Broncos will be bringing pressure at every turn, so this all starts by firmly establishing the run and getting the football out quickly into the hands of his playmakers.
If this is accomplished and Young still cannot measure up, Canales will turn back to Dalton in the blink of an eye. It will also signal the end of the second-year pro's Panthers career.