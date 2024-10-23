Door swings open for Bryce Young in Carolina Panthers' last-chance saloon
By Dean Jones
It's funny how things work out sometimes.
Just a few days after Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales threw his unwavering support behind veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton, he was forced to name Bryce Young as his starting quarterback once again.
There's no way Canales would have done this willingly. His actions indicated a complete lack of faith in the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, benching Young after just two games and failing to entertain the thought of putting him in the firing line despite another campaign spiraling into irrelevancy.
Dalton sprained his thumb during an unfortunate car crash. There was no other option.
Canales has stated on countless occasions that he feels like Dalton gives this team the best chance to win. Even after losing four straight under his guidance, the confidence remained. Now, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator must pivot again, throwing the Heisman Trophy winner back into the fire versus a formidable Denver Broncos defense in Week 8.
Carolina Panthers must make Bryce Young's second chance work
There was nothing but praise thrown at Young by Canales upon making the announcement public knowledge. The head coach lauded the way he's handled the whole process and declared his excitement about giving the Alabama product another shot under center.
"He's excited about it. He's been an absolute stud through this whole process. He's been engaged and involved in what we're doing, and so he's excited about this opportunity. I'm fired up for him to have another opportunity to get in there and play some football."- Dave Canales via NFL.com
Not exactly what he was saying a few days ago, but it is what it is. Canales needs to turn things around, and quickly. Young isn't his preferred option at football's most important position. That much is glaringly clear. Even so, he has to find a way to make this work.
We're about to find out how much trust remains between the signal-caller and head coach. There's no doubt whatsoever about that.
Talk of Young being on the trade block resurfaced this week, with Dianna Russini from The Athletic revealing that several teams around the league are ready to make their move if the Panthers become receptive to offers. That doesn't appear likely now. The focus should be on doing everything possible to ensure his second chance goes off without a hitch.
This might not be the best timing for Young, in all honesty. After coming up versus two stout defenses to begin the season, he faces another stern test in his third start of the campaign.
Denver has a top-five pass defense and is No. 10 in rushing yards allowed per game. They're also averaging 4.0 sacks per game, so the challenge facing Young and the Panthers is there for all to see.
Young must embrace this test as he enters what could be his last chance saloon in a Panthers' uniform. If he fluffs his lines yet again, that will tell Canales and others in power all they need to know.
High stakes, indeed.