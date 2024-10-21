Bryce Young dismisses trade talk as Carolina Panthers' speculation intensifies
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young got some garbage time reps once again in Week 7 as the Carolina Panthers were obliterated by the Washington Commanders. It was right at the end despite this contest being over at the half, which was a strange decision from head coach Dave Canales with another loss confirmed from a long way out.
There are increasing calls from the fanbase and across the media to reinsert Young into the starting lineup. The Panthers are going nowhere fast in 2024. Giving the former No. 1 overall selection a prolonged run for evaluation purposes seems smart, especially considering Andy Dalton's been steadily regressing since his Week 3 effort at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Canales stated after the game that Dalton is his guy and will be under center in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos. That's a far cry from his supposed excitement about developing Young upon taking the job. It's also a sign that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has no faith whatsoever in the Heisman Trophy winner.
There's also the small matter of Dan Morgan's intentions with the trade deadline fast approaching. Young's name continues to come up in speculation despite Canales stating they had no desire to move the signal-caller. Plans change depending on the offer, but the general manager needs to stockpile assets and make sure Carolina is ready to hit the ground running when the 2025 offseason arrives.
Bryce Young not worried about Carolina Panthers future with trade deadline looming
Young was asked about the possibility of a fresh start elsewhere by David Newton of ESPN. The signal-caller towed the party line, dismissing the trade talk and outlining how grateful was to be part of this organization.
"That's the stuff I can't control. I'm grateful for where I'm at. I'm grateful to be part of the Panthers. To be here in the Carolinas. I'm grateful for that. That's how I fell, so the other stuff is out of my control."- Bryce Young via X
This is typical of Young's calm, composed demeanor in front of the media. Players are well-trained in this regard these days. Everything they say is intentional and tough questions are deflected effortlessly. However, one could forgive the No. 1 pick for desperately seeking an exit at some stage.
It's a horrible environment. That's been the case ever since David Tepper bought the franchise. Players are dejected visibly more demoralized with every loss. Fans are checking out slowly. Others are completely disillusioned, voting with their feet as Bank of America Stadium becomes a hot spot for opposing supporters.
Morgan is trying to run the Panthers with a business-first mindset with no sentiment attached. He's got a long-term plan in place and won't be giving Young away. But this is entirely dependent on how those in power perceive his potential and if they think his lack of confidence can be salvaged.
It would be a surprise if the Panthers shipped Young off without giving him another legitimate shot at proving his worth. At the same time, nothing can be ruled out where this erratic and often irrational decision-making process is concerned.
Fans don't have much longer to wait one way or another. Until then, Young will stay professional and focus on making the improvements needed to seize the moment when his next opportunity arrives.
Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere remains to be seen.