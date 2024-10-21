4 teams Carolina Panthers should call and dump their Bryce Young problem onto
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers might swear that former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is a part of their future, but it's hard to come back from being benched just 18 games and two wins into his professional career. It seems for all the smart money as if Dave Canales has already turned the page.
While the Panthers are still a bad team, Andy Dalton has at least made them a respectable opponent with a competent offense, his woeful Week 7 effort aside. Young has run out of road in Carolina, and the only chance for the diminutive signal-caller to get back on track in the NFL will come with a trade.
These four teams could all use some upgrades at the quarterback position, be it a short-term improvement that can help them salvage their immediate future or a move with eyes on the future as Young develops behind an established starter.
4. Tennessee Titans
Despite a promising rookie season, Will Levis is looking less like the guy in Tennessee with each passing week. If the Titans want to opt for another quarterback who hasn't scratched the surface, Brian Callahan may try his hand at bringing Young back from the proverbial dead.
With Calvin Rodley and DeAndre Hopkins, Young will have plenty of big names to throw to.
3. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams don't know what the future holds. Matthew Stafford is no spring chicken and the team is struggling to pile wins together. Young needs a solid offensive coaching staff that believes in him if he wants to resurrect his career. If Sean McVay sticks around, he could be exactly what the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama needs.
2. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, as his albatross contract makes him impossible to move. His torn Achilles in Week 7 means those in power might need to pivot.
Neither Jameis Winston nor Dorian Thompson-Robinson seem like intriguing options. Despite the team's lack of positive results, Kevin Stefanski's reputation as a strong offensive coach has not changed. Turning to Young after Watson's injury blow wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
1. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins seem like the most logical spot for any quarterback trade chip. Tua Tagovailoa is one play away from another career-changing injury and Tyler Huntley is an uninspiring backup. Young in Mike McDaniel's offense, as compared to what he's seen with the Panthers, would be like trading in a Ford Focus for a Maserati.