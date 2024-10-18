NFL writer makes compelling argument for Carolina Panthers trading Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young remains on the bench with no immediate route back into the starting lineup. Andy Dalton has the locker room's support and the confidence of veterans who quickly became tired of the former No. 1 pick's erratic distribution under center and wanted change.
The Carolina Panthers haven't shown any willingness to trade Young. Head coach Dave Canales is saying all the right things and praised the signal-caller for running the scout team effectively this week, taking on the role of Washington Commanders' rookie phenom Jayden Daniels and reportedly "bringing their offense to life", for what it's worth. But actions speak much louder than words in this scenario.
There is no faith in Young. Any confidence from either side evaporated from the moment he was forced to the sidelines. This could legitimately be to give the player a breather. At the same time, nobody would be too shocked if a parting of the ways came to fruition at some stage.
The Panthers made a significant investment in Young, so they'll be taking a monumental loss either way. General manager Dan Morgan will probably listen to any interested party. He'll also be looking for a decent offer given the player's age and his bounce-back potential if some inner belief is restored in a different environment.
ESPN writer touts win-win Bryce Young trade to the Miami Dolphins
This was a topic brought up by Bill Barnwell of ESPN. The respected writer tabbed the Miami Dolphins as making the most sense. He also put together a conditional trade package that could be a win-win for all parties involved.
"Miami has the sort of uncertain quarterback situation that would benefit from [Bryce] Young's presence. Tua Tagovailoa is signed to a long-term deal and is expected to return from his most recent concussion at some point during the season, but the series of brain injuries he has suffered have understandably raised questions about his long-term status. The Panthers don't have much leverage in a potential Young trade, so a conditional pick in 2026 would make sense. Here, the Panthers would get a fourth-round pick with the potential for that pick to rise based on Young's performance. That pick would upgrade to a third-rounder if he throws for 1,500 yards in 2025 or a second-rounder if he makes it to 3,000 yards."- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Tua Tagovailoa is intent on playing again despite suffering another serious concussion this season. The Dolphins are giving him time and listening to medical advice, but it seems like the signal-caller wants to continue his career despite calls to preserve his health from some sections of the media.
Barnwell's point about finding a better contingency plan in place is valid. Tagovailoa is a high-risk presence under center right now. All it'll take is one more big hit to see everything come crashing down once again. Having Young as the primary backup makes a ton of sense. This is also a tremendous landing spot for the Heisman Trophy winner with so much firepower on Miami's offense.
Again, this is nothing more than speculation. The Panthers won't dispose of Young just for the sake of it. They might think he's worthy of at least competing for the starting job next offseason, but there's no telling for definite. Trading him before the 2024 deadline doesn't make much sense, especially if Carolina's losing run continues and they've got nothing to play for other than pride.
Young isn't worried about things outside of his control. He's focusing on being a good teammate, leaving the incidentals to his representatives and those in the front office. But underneath his professional approach, the former Alabama star is probably crying out for a fresh start in a more stable environment.
Time will tell on that one.