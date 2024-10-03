How is Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young adjusting to his new normal?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young could have thrown in the towel completely after being benched by the Carolina Panthers following two woeful performances to begin the campaign. He'd have been well within his right to force the issue and get a move away from the organization after they gave up on him so soon. But it seems as if the quarterback is made of sterner stuff.
The Panthers had no choice other than to remove Young from the starting position in favor of Andy Dalton. Dave Canales was staring down the barrel of catastrophe with the prospect of losing the locker room for good measure. Taking this action early and the improvements that immediately followed meant it was also the right call in difficult circumstances.
That doesn't make it any easier on Young. He's been the golden boy ever since his high school days in Southern California en route to a Heisman Trophy at Alabama and eventually becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is an unusual situation for the signal-caller. A new normal that he must adjust to before hopes increase about getting another shot in Carolina or elsewhere.
Bryce Young putting the Carolina Panthers first despite benching
Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Young is putting the team first. Canales was highly complimentary of the signal-caller's attitude, highlighting his mentality to do whatever he can to help Dalton prepare effectively week to week as the biggest positive in a less-than-ideal predicament for someone Carolina hoped would evolve into a franchise player.
"The expectation is to know the game plan and be ready to play. He's done that. He's supportive. He's sharp, all the same things. That's that role. To be an asset. Everybody in that room to be a resource for the quarterback that's playing and we all pull our weight. We all pour into it. Give it everything we've got, so he's just doing a fantastic job of that."- Dave Canales
This was a sentiment echoed by Dalton. The two have formed a close relationship during their 18 months as a working partnership. Getting Young's undivided support despite the immense disappointment is something the new starting quarterback believes has enhanced their connection through trying times.
"It's meant so much. For him to handle the situation the way he has, and for him to still have so much support for not only me but for this team. He's still doing a lot of the same things he was doing before the switch happened. The type of person he is, that was never going to change based on his situation. I've been very appreciative of that and honestly, I think with everything going on our friendship is even stronger because of it."- Andy Dalton
Young's taken this on the chin and is trying to move forward. The fact he's getting his head down and not becoming a distraction won't be overlooked. Not by the Panthers or by other teams around the league who could potentially be looking to secure the player's services via trade when the 2025 offseason arrives.
What the future holds for Young is unclear. He's focusing on what he can control and is taking things one day at a time. He might get another shot in Carolina. He might also have played his final competitive snap in a Panthers uniform. There's just no telling for sure right now.
Until then, Young will remain a model teammate, helping Dalton and preparing to step into the breach if injury strikes. After that, everything else is out of his hands.