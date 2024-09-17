5 potential landing spots if the Carolina Panthers trade Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have seen enough of Bryce Young, for now at least. Dave Canales opted to bench the second-year quarterback despite reaffirming his confidence in the player following another pathetic loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The head coach said this was his call, but others needed to approve.
General manager Dan Morgan - who was around when Young was drafted No. 1 overall - and Brandt Tilis were part of the process. Canales didn't comment on whether team owner David Tepper got involved, but the chances are he would have had a say in the matter based on his meddling over previous years.
This is the biggest blow to Young's career prospects so far. Taking him out of the firing line and giving him some time to breathe could work wonders in the long term. But with the trust element broken after reports surfaced about the signal-caller being shocked by the decision, the Panthers could decide to cash out on a substantial investment that shows no signs of reaping rewards.
With this in mind, here are five potential landing spots if the Panthers decide to remove Young from the equation in 2024.
Potential landing spots for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the 49ers
How ironic would it be if the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft ended up backing up Mr. Irrelevant from 2022?
Bryce Young needs help from somewhere. The Carolina Panthers are not providing it effectively enough. Their benching of the signal-caller after just two games indicates that they aren't happy and the quarterback is holding them back. That breaks trust, so a parting of the ways is inevitable.
The San Francisco 49ers would be a sensational landing spot for Young. It wouldn't give him the chance to start, but learning from someone like Kyle Shanahan and building up confidence within a scheme well suited to his strengths is something the Heisman Trophy winner should be clamoring for.
Brock Purdy is the No. 1, but he's also due for a lucrative contract extension after this season. The Niners have some difficult decisions upcoming with some established stars, so having a strong contingency plan at the quarterback position solves one complication if nothing else.
The Niners are about to hitch their wagon to Purdy long-term. But if Young can rectify his flaws and restore self-belief, his trade value increases at the very least.