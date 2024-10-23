Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-6 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Morale is lower than it's even been among the Carolina Panthers fanbase. The team is going through some significant on-field turmoil. They are not competitive whatsoever. Another defeat at the Washington Commanders in Week 7 - who didn't have Jayden Daniels for anything but the first possession - was another indicator of how far this franchise is from being remotely competitive.
Dave Canales looks tired. The head coach came into the organization with a transparent attitude and full of vibrant enthusiasm in front of the media. It didn't take long for that to be replaced by deflecting questions and short answers to speed up the grilling.
That's what coaching the Panthers does to a man. The constant stream of injuries to key personnel isn't helping. This is a roster devoid of talent and motivation. Carolina needs to rebuild. Papering over the cracks is not an option.
It's a complete mess that shows no signs of getting better. It's also no wonder some sections of the fanbase are already examining draft prospects and potential free-agent targets in 2025.
This isn't exactly ideal just seven contests into the season. Canales must plow on regardless of the difficult circumstances. With this in mind, we looked at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games following a dismal 1-6 start.
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
- Date: Sunday October 27
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Next up for the Carolina Panthers is another tricky-looking road contest at the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton's men are 4-3 to start the season despite navigating some growing pains from rookie quarterback Bo Nix. They're relying on their strong ground game and a defense that's come to life under coordinator Vance Joseph.
The Broncos are giving up 124.1 rushing yards per game through seven weeks. Javonte Williams turned in the best performance of the campaign last time out. Considering how the Panthers cannot stop the run, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
Empower Field at Mile High brings a unique set of problems to those who aren't used to the altitude. Dave Canales will have a plan to navigate this, but forcing Nix into mistakes is the only way Carolina stands a chance of picking up some much-needed momentum.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (1-7)
Much will depend on whether the Panthers can get some bodies back from injury in time for Week 8. They've got a slight chance if Nix puts in an erratic display. Even so, it's hard to suggest anything other than a loss based on how things have unfolded so far.