3 enticing traits Diontae Johnson brings to the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have a new wide receiver...
By Dean Jones
What enticing traits does Diontae Johnson bring to the Carolina Panthers after the productive wide receiver arrived via trade?
Finding improved weapons for quarterback Bryce Young was a critical need for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Those in power went a long way to achieving that by pulling off a trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Considering the compensation attached, this looks like a tremendous bit of business.
The Panthers are sending cornerback Donte Jackson - who was set to be released - and the No. 178 overall selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In return, they'll get Johnson and a seventh-rounder. This is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward pickup and one that should help enormously.
Much more is needed, but the Panthers have a legitimate playmaker for Young to utilize. If further additions arrive, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will have no excuses next time around.
That's for the future. For now, here are three enticing traits Johnson brings to the Panthers.
Diontae Johnson brings aggression
Diontae Johnson isn't the most physically imposing wide receiver, but he's never found wanting for effort. He never backs down from a challenge and adopts an aggressive approach that's hard not to love. One could argue his mentality hasn't been seen in the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room since Steve Smith Sr. was around.
While Johnson isn't anywhere near as talented as Smith, he'll bring the fire every time he steps onto the field. The Panthers lacked motivation and inspiration during Bryce Young's first season under center. Looking at the wideout's first five years in the league, that's about to change.