4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Donte Jackson in 2024
By Dean Jones
Who could the Carolina Panthers identify as a potential replacement for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson during the 2024 offseason?
Donte Jackson's six-year career with the Carolina Panthers is coming to an end. Multiple reports suggest those in power are planning to release or trade the defensive back before his $4 million roster bonus is due. They are looking for another team to jump the queue in the hope of getting another late-round pick, but the leverage has been lost after this news became public knowledge.
Jackson was a polarizing figure among Carolina's fanbase. He's had good moments and some troubling times thrown in for good measure. His production was decent overall in 2023. This is also another established starter that must be replaced during a critical upcoming offseason for the new regime.
There is a huge amount of hard work ahead for Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis in the coming weeks. Questions are already being asked about how the new power structure has gone about its business so far - especially with their handling of Brian Burns' contract dispute. Jackson leaves another void on the depth chart and in the locker room that must be replaced effectively.
With this in mind, here are four potential candidates to replace Jackson in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Myles Bryant
There might not be much money to go around for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. That makes it all the more vital to extract maximum value from the resources available. This is exactly why Brandt Tilis is around after moving money extremely effectively during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Myles Bryant might be an underrated option, but he could be a useful addition as the Panthers look to find a replacement for Donte Jackson. The former undrafted free agent out of Washington isn't the biggest at 5-foot-9, but he's an accomplished coverage presence over short-to-intermediate routes. He also has the scope to switch into a safety position should Ejiro Evero transition into a three-safety set when the situation dictates.
Better options are available. Unfortunately, they might not be in Carolina's price range when push comes to shove.
