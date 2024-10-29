Carolina Panthers potential fire-sale begins with Diontae Johnson trade
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson's time with the Carolina Panthers is over.
The wide receiver arrived this offseason via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's now made an immediate return to the AFC North after general manager Dan Morgan shipped Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
This seemed like a realistic scenario. Momentum was building around a parting of the ways with Carolina staring down the barrel of yet another losing season. With Johnson's contract set to expire next spring, the Panthers opted to get something back in return rather than let him leave for nothing.
It was the right call. It's not what anybody anticipated after so much optimism throughout the offseason, but frustrations were building within the building and Johnson will now join a team with legitimate chances of contending.
Carolina Panthers trade Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens
Going from Bryce Young and Andy Dalton to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is quite something. Johnson won't be shedding any tears about that. He'll be smiling from ear to ear while the Panthers move forward without its most accomplished route runner.
Whether this is the start of a full-scale fire sale is anyone's guess. Morgan must stockpile assets in readiness for the 2025 offseason. Johnson was the most desirable piece, although giving up a sixth-round selection to receive a fifth-rounder in return indicates the Panthers had word that the wideout wouldn't be returning.
Johnson came into the franchise with great fanfare. His time with the Pittsburgh Steelers fizzled out after such a promising start. This was the genuine No. 1 option that the Panthers hoped could propel Young to a different stratosphere in 2024.
They were wrong.
Young struggled and was benched after two games. Johnson's production picked up slightly when Dalton came under center, but this momentum fizzled out quickly. Now, he'll look to form an instant connection with Jackson in pursuit of representing the AFC North in the Super Bowl.
As for the Panthers? Another highly productive performer leaves the franchise with plenty more to offer. It's a sorry state of affairs that shows no signs of slowing down.
And more could be on the way…