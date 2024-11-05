Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 2-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales was more relieved than most when his Carolina Panthers team dug deep to secure only their second triumph of the campaign in Week 9.
It wasn't pretty against the New Orleans Saints, but they found a way. The result cost head coach Dennis Allen his job, with defensive end Cam Jordan throwing shade at the Panthers with a misguided swipe that brought a harsh reality check from stud cornerback Jaycee Horn along the way.
This was a positive step, especially considering how confident quarterback Bryce Young looked. There's a lot to like about how Carolina's rookie playmakers are coming to the fore. It was a fleeting moment of joy. It also doesn't detract from the precarious situation Canales finds himself at the midway point of the campaign.
The Panthers remain rooted among the bottom feeders. Speculation regarding players being disposed of before the trade deadline remains. They can take great heart from beating the Saints, but it's also worth remembering New Orleans is on a seven-game losing run.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold from here on. With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after a 2-7 start to the 2024 season.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Germany)
A change of venue and routine awaits the Carolina Panthers this weekend. They are taking part in an international game against the New York Giants, which promises to be a fantastic spectacle and a chance for Dave Canales' men to take center stage for the only time this season.
The Giants are not a good team, but they cannot be underestimated. Struggling quarterback Daniel Jones' mobility could be an issue for the Panthers' defense. First-round wide receiver Malik Nabers has the skills to cause Carolina's secondary endless problems if afforded enough space.
Their biggest strength centers on the defensive front. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II is the league's best at his position. Former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns will be out to make his old employers pay for terrible mismanagement of his contract situation before his trade. Azeez Ojulari is another threat, although speculation remains about the pass-rusher being traded before the deadline.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (3-7)
It won't be easy, especially if left tackle Ikem Ekwonu misses his second-straight contest. At the same time, the Panthers have nothing to fear against a team devoid of confidence with significant questions about their man under center.