3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat NY Giants in Week 10
The Carolina Panthers are coming off of a historic win against the New Orleans Saints. They were the first team to win a game in the last 20 years while being outgained by 150+ total yards, giving up 150+ rushing yards, and losing the turnover battle.
The Panthers won't care about that. Bryce Young got his first win on the season as the starter and his third of his career. The quarterback played arguably the best game of his career. It was a relatively clean contest, even though he was credited with an interception which was not his fault.
Young made some confident throws, but his stats were dented by a couple of drops from his wide receivers. The signal-caller was only sacked once during the triumph, which eventually led to the Saints firing head coach Dennis Allen.
After the Saints stomped the Panthers in Week 1 and picked up a convincing win against the Dallas Cowboys, they went on a seven-game losing streak. Being defeated by Carolina was the final straw for those in power, who also traded cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders.
The Panthers will head to Munich, Germany for Week 10 versus New York Giants in a clash of two teams with 2-7 records. To keep their momentum going, here are three things they have to do to give them the best chance.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat NY Giants in Week 10
Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle
The Carolina Panthers won a game last week against the New Orleans Saints without winning the turnover battle, but doing it in back-to-back weeks seems quite unlikely.
Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum is set to make his Panthers debut on Sunday. He was signed in the offseason after a nice campaign with the Minnesota Vikings where he tallied eight sacks. Carolina is desperate for some pass-rush help and the former Michigan State star could provide a much-needed spark for Ejiro Evero’s defense.
The edge pairing of Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney could be a massive boost for the Panthers' defense which has generated minimal pass rush so far in 2024. If the duo can get in the Giants backfield and make quarterback Daniel Jones uncomfortable, that would be a big step in the right direction.
Jones hasn’t taken care of the football too well this season. He’s thrown five interceptions and lost two fumbles so far. Opportunities for turnovers will be there if pressure arrives.
If Bryce Young plays confidently like he did last week, that will put the Panthers in line to win the turnover battle. This could play a massive factor in which team wins or loses.