NFL analyst lays blame at Dan Morgan's door for Panthers' failings in 2024

Dan Morgan had a huge job to make the Carolina Panthers a respectable football operation in 2024. The on-field results might not show it, but there are some positive signs to take from another disappointing campaign.

The Panthers are 3-11. That's not by accident. There are glaring holes across the roster. They are devoid of genuine depth. Dave Canales' squad has been more competitive in recent weeks, but they are nowhere near ready to enter the playoff discussion.

That's the bottom line. Morgan knows that better than anybody. How he strengthens with the resources available in 2025 will determine the timeline of this drastic rebuild.

Fans seem relatively pleased with Morgan's approach. Team owner David Tepper is also enthused by the project in place and adopting an unusually patient mindset. That hasn't stopped some in the media from criticizing the general manager as another Panthers season spirals into oblivion.

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan faces a crucial offseason in 2025

Kristopher Knox for The Bleacher Report assigned blame at Morgan's door for failing to put the right personnel in place. The analyst conceded that the task was extremely difficult given the mess he inherited. However, he believes the Panthers need to manage their money better to take the next step to respectability.

"[Bryce] Young and [Dave] Canales have both been saddled with one of the NFL's least-talented rosters. That falls on general manager Dan Morgan, whose "marquee" acquisitions included the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis and Diontae Johnson, who was traded at the deadline. Simply put, this was never a team with the talent needed to make a playoff push. That's somewhat understandable, as Carolina was so bad in 2023 that a one-year turnaround was never likely. If the Panthers hope to make positive strides in 2025, though, they need to do a better job of managing their $34.1 million in projected cap space and add some legitimate difference-makers to this roster." Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

This is a bit harsh on Morgan, in all honesty. Not every transaction has worked out. He had to take some short-term financial hits for long-term prosperity. Fixing the offensive line in Year 1 of his tenure was another major positive that can benefit Carolina in the coming years.

There was always a chance things might get worse before they get better. The Panthers have one more win than last season with three games remaining. That was an extremely low bar to aim for, but the atmosphere and collaborative approach are the biggest pluses beyond all else.

Anyone expecting the Panthers to go from a two-win team to a Super Bowl contender immediately was living in delusion. This was going to take time. That doesn't detract from the need to make legitimate progress next time around.

This all starts with Morgan finding the right free agents who fit into the culture and spending Carolina's vast 2025 NFL Draft resources wisely. After that, it's down to Canales and his staff to mold this group into an outfit capable of beating anybody.

Morgan got something of a pass from fans this season. That won't be the case in 2025 if legitimate growth doesn't arrive.

