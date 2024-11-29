Updated Carolina Panthers salary-cap space on the year's biggest shopping day
By Dean Jones
General manager Dan Morgan inherited a terrible situation this offseason. The previous regime of which he was part made one woeful gamble after another to no avail. Cleaning this up and providing stability to the Carolina Panthers was the primary objective in difficult circumstances.
The Panthers are in a better position financially now. Their decision to prise Brandt Tilis from the Kansas City Chiefs was one of the shrewdest acquisitions since David Tepper bought the franchise. Every move is made with the long-term in mind. There is increased flexibility in the coming years and almost every contract is being structured to benefit the organization.
This is a far cry from how business was done previously. There is purpose and professionalism within an aligned vision. No jockeying for position or pandering the the egotistical owner - just cohesion as those in power look to do what's right for the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers updated salary-cap space in 2024 and beyond
Morgan's aggressiveness meant there wasn't going to be much money at this juncture. According to Spotrac, there is just $263,229 in available salary-cap space on the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. This is thanks in no small part to Carolina taking some short-term financial hits for long-term prosperity.
The Panthers have an astonishing $68.27 million in dead cap money right now. Four players are counting more than $9 million to this figure - Vonn Bell, Donte Jackson, Diontae Johnson, and Hayden Hurst - which is extraordinary and a damning indictment of the contracts handed out by the likes of Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer.
Fortunately for the Panthers, things look more promising moving forward.
- 2025: $32.57 million (40 players under contract)
- 2026: $148.91 million (28 players under contract)
- 2027: $222.33 million (18 players under contract)
These figures will change when contract extensions or early releases come to fruition. Morgan made a solid start to life as Carolina's front-office leader. He'll know this is just the start in a long quest to bring back respectability to this once-proud operation.
Don't expect any lavish spending in 2025. The Panthers will be methodical, take care of their own, and build through the draft with 10 selections at their disposal according to Tankathon. If Morgan can find the right college recruits on cheap deals, then his mindset can get more ambitious in 2026 depending on the state of affairs.
The Panthers have the right guy in charge. Morgan is winning around his harshest skeptics, and Tilis' ability to manage the money effectively is a big reason why.