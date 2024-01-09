5 dismal moves behind former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's demise
In on every deal didn't reap the necessary rewards...
By Dean Jones
What were some dismal personnel moves that contributed significantly to former Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer's demise?
Scott Fitterer came into the Carolina Panthers with an aggressive intent. He claimed the franchise was going to be in on every deal to become a contender. That was the case more often than not, but the general manager just couldn't find the right formula over his three-year stint in Charlotte.
The Panthers fired Fitterer on Monday following a two-win campaign and with morale at an all-time low. It wasn't the easiest situation thanks to a meddling, impatient owner seemingly involved in every important football decision. But at the end of the day, Carolina's on-field results spoke for themselves.
This is the clearest sign yet that Tepper is planning to alter his approach. The general manager and head coach interview requests have cast Carolina's net far and wide. There's a long way to go, but it's a step in the right direction nonetheless.
Before we look too far ahead, here are five dismal moves that played a leading role in Fitterer's demise.
Carolina Panthers third-round reaches
Considering Scott Fitterer's background centered on college scouting, there were more misses than hits when it came to his draft picks with the Carolina Panthers. The jury is still out on some - Bryce Young and Ikem Ekwonu, in particular. A pair of third-round reaches also brought scrutiny to the team's door.
First, it was the decision to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft for Matt Corral. The quarterback was dealt a harsh hand through injury and was unable to make his presence felt upon returning. When a new regime came into the fold, they cut him loose with very little fanfare attached.
The Panthers also moved up the 2023 draft order for edge rusher D.J. Johnson. A panic trade with options disappearing off their board, focusing on need rather than the talent available. The prospect was tabbed by many as a Day 3 pick or even an undrafted free agent. His performances as a rookie indicate this was another grave error in judgment.