Predicting Carolina Panthers' final three games of 2024 after Week 15 beatdown

Dave Canales saw some real improvement from his squad in the five games leading into Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. This came to an abrupt halt despite the Carolina Panthers being favored for the first time in two years.

The Panthers weren't at the races in this one. Their offense was sluggish and abandoned the run too early. Quarterback Bryce Young took a step back after his recent positive performances. Carolina's woeful defense made Cooper Rush look like a Pro Bowler.

This brought everyone back down to earth. It reminded fans and general manager Dan Morgan of how much work is needed to get this franchise among the contenders once again. Momentum faded away as quickly as it arrived.

The team's long-suffering support is starting to turn their attention to the offseason. Carolina is projected to have a top-three draft selection as things stand. That's not Canales' concern — he'll be more interested in improving on the 3-11 record down the stretch and nothing more.

With this in mind, we predicted how the Panthers could fare during their final three regular-season engagements before everyone goes their separate ways.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' final three games of the 2024 season

Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Next up for the Carolina Panthers is their last home contest of the 2024 season. Dave Canales will be looking for the correct response from his players in pursuit of sending fans home with some added festive cheer.

The Arizona Cardinals won't be doing them any favors. They haven't given up hope of making the playoffs at 7-7. Winning out and hoping results go their way could see them make the knockout rounds against all odds.

This is a dangerous opponent. The backfield tandem of Kyler Murray and James Conner could cause untold problems for Carolina's failing defense. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and promising tight end Trey McBride are other threats the Panthers must take seriously.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (4-11)

Predicting the Panthers to win after such a torrid performance versus the Dallas Cowboys is the height of optimism. However, all the pressure is on Arizona, which is something Dave Canales could potentially use advantageously if his squad returns to the form displayed before their most recent reverse.