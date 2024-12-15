Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for NFL Week 15 game
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers might be 3-10 with another losing campaign already confirmed, but there is optimism at long last. Head coach Dave Canales is starting to see a response from his players over the last five contests. That's the main positive to take from another underwhelming record in 2024.
Canales won't be resting on his laurels. Gaining moral victories is one thing. Turning these close defeats into victories is a different matter entirely.
Gaining success over the Dallas Cowboys would be a good place to start. The NFC East squad has underachieved this season. They are also dealing with some significant injuries as head coach Mike McCarthy's future is under a cloud.
The Panthers don't have the luxury of taking anything for granted. But if Canales implements the correct game plan and his players execute it effectively, they can secure their fourth victory of the campaign.
Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 15
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites against the Cowboys in Week 15. This is the first time Carolina has been favored in an NFL regular-season game for two years — a sign of the progress being made under Canales' guidance.
- Carolina -2.5 points: -122 (bet $122 to win $100)
- Dallas +2.5 points: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
Anyone looking to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of -154 currently (bet $154 to win $100). The Cowboys are underdogs for the clash at +130 (bet $100 to win $130).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't anticipating the most entertaining affair with the over/under set at 42.5 points for the contest.
- Over 42.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
- Under 42.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
Bryce Young is getting well-deserved plaudits around the league. The quarterback is displaying improved poise and precision. He's gaining confidence and pushing some of the league's heavyweights right to their limit. This is the best possible outcome for the Panthers' plans for the future.
Young will fancy his chances of another productive outing versus the Cowboys. Their defense has taken a step back since Dan Quinn left to become Washington Commanders head coach. They are also without the services of cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was downgraded to out on Saturday.
The former No. 1 pick out of Alabama's over/under for passing yards stands at 206.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the target you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
His completion mark is 19.5 from 31.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns in Week 15 is 1.5.
- Over 1.5 touchdowns: +154 (bet $100 to win $154)
- Under 1.5 touchdowns: -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard marks for Week 15
- Adam Thielen - 52.5
- Xavier Legette - 36.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 16.5
Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard marks for Week 15
- Chuba Hubbard - 85.5
- Bryce Young - 16.5