5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Eagles in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's recent resurgence was going to get its toughest test to date in Week 14. The growth displayed by the quarterback since his return to the starting lineup is immensely encouraging. Keeping this up versus the Philadelphia Eagles on the road was a different challenge entirely.
Young is starting to showcase the skills that made him such a highly coveted college prospect coming out of Alabama. The poise, precision, and confidence have risen considerably. Teammates and coaches are starting to believe again. Another shot in 2025 looks like an attainable target when all hope seemed lost once upon a time.
Perhaps the most impressive thing from Young's standpoint is his ability to come through in the clutch. His composure to stay calm amid the chaos almost got the Panthers two unlikely victories against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'd need all this and more versus the Eagles in one of the league's most hostile environments.
This game represented a solid measuring stick for Young's development. As it turned out, it was another spirited effort from the signal-caller without the positive result to show for his efforts.
With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance in Week 14 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Eagles
Bryce Young's mobility
Bryce Young wasn't going to get the clean pockets he's been typically used to this season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers' offensive line is a real strength of the team, but the opposition's defense causes havoc no matter what's in front of them.
This meant head coach Dave Canales had to get creative with Young's mobility. There was a lot more scrambling and making plays on the move in this one. The Mater Dei High School product is more comfortable working within structure, but he's also got no problem operating off-script either.
Young put his improved pocket navigation and athleticism to good use. He didn't make every throw and there were times when the Eagles' defensive front seven got to him, but he's trusting his legs more.
It's something the Panthers can adopt within their schematic concepts moving forward. Young isn't the biggest, so picking and choosing spots is crucial. However, the signal-caller's already shown a consistent prowess when moving in or out of the pocket.