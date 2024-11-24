5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Chiefs in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's made some encouraging strides since becoming the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback again. He looks more confident and executes Dave Canales' offensive strategy with aplomb. The head coach had no option but to keep him under center upon the team's bye week return.
Young's had some relatively easy outings over the last fortnight. Sunday's test represented a different challenge entirely - one he needed to come through with flying colors.
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is one of the league's most dominant. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has an abundance of talent at his disposal and always finds a way to exploit weak links. They fancied their chances of bouncing back accordingly following a first defeat of the campaign last time out at the Buffalo Bills.
It's a high-stakes situation for Young. Canales hasn't committed to anything long-term with the former Alabama star just yet. Carolina's quarterback plans are a week-to-week evaluation, but the second-year pro is in the driving seat right now. How much longer this lasts depends on his performance levels when the competition gets tougher.
Young's destiny is in his hands once again. As it turned out, a spirited effort from Young and the Panthers was not enough as they were undone right at the death.
With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance in Week 12 against the Chiefs.
Major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Chiefs
Bryce Young's early rhythm
Keeping up with Patrick Mahomes looked like it was going to be a tall order for Bryce Young based on the first drive. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback moved the football effortlessly downfield before tight end Noah Gray was afforded the freedom of Bank of America Stadium for the touchdown. However, the Heisman Trophy winner got into an encouraging early rhythm himself.
Young looked composed in the pocket and managed to get the football out on time. He was a lot looser, which stems from improved confidence in his ability and that of his playmakers. Having Adam Thielen's reliability back in the lineup also helped, especially after undrafted free agent rookie Jalen Coker was ruled out with a quad issue.
The Carolina Panthers were unable to convert their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns early on. Even so, the way Young moved the chains and seized opportunities to gain yards through the air effectively versus a top-tier defense was encouraging during the opening exchanges.