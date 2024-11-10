5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's performances have been much more encouraging since returning to the starting lineup. Being benched after just two games was a humbling experience for the Carolina Panthers quarterback. Fortunately, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft took it as a learning experience and responded accordingly.
Young earned the starting job once again in Week 10 against the New York Giants thanks to an outstanding effort to beat the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Dave Canales wasn't ready to make a long-term commitment to the signal-caller, highlighting this remains a week-to-week evaluation with veteran Andy Dalton waiting in the wings.
This was a chance for Young to enhance his growing confidence further at the Allianz Arena in Germany. It promised to be a stern test of the Heisman Trophy winner's credentials, with the Giants boasting a formidable defensive front seven led by the likes of Dexter Lawrence II, Azeez Olujari, and former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.
A difficult test, but not an impossible one. As it turned out, Young and the Panthers rode their luck but managed to pick up their second straight victory in overtime. This was thanks in no small part to A'Shawn Robinson forcing a fumble deep into New York territory.
With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance versus the Giants.
Major observations from Bryce Young's performance in Week 10
Bryce Young's pocket navigation
One of the biggest positives around quarterback Bryce Young's performance enhancements since becoming the starter once again centers on his pocket comfort. The signal-caller looks a lot more assured. There are very few wasted movements. He's confident stepping up and delivering the football with conviction more often than not.
This came to the fore against the New York Giants. The Carolina Panthers didn't put too much on Young's plate, but he was efficient enough. He's developing encouraging chemistry with his fledgling pass-catchers. The former Alabama star is also trusting the team's much-improved offensive line much more compared to earlier in the campaign.
Removing the scar tissue from last season has been the biggest challenge of all where Young is concerned. It's taken time, but the progress being made in his pocket navigation is pleasing in the best possible way.
Strong pocket manipulation was the hallmark of Young's productive period in college with the Crimson Tide. After an erratic start to his professional journey, it's starting to look up at long last.