Dave Canales avoids Panthers' fan mutiny with obvious Bryce Young choice
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales thought he was playing it cool and getting the upper hand from a gamesmanship perspective by not naming Bryce Young as his starting quarterback in Week 10. The head coach admitted he was impressed by the improved confidence from his signal-caller. It was not enough to rubber-stamp his reintroduction long-term.
Canales feels more comfortable with Andy Dalton, there's no getting away from that despite his regression after Week 3. However, there is no long-term benefit whatsoever to putting the 37-year-old in the firing line again.
The Panthers won against the New Orleans Saints last time out on the back of Young's enhanced poise under center. Sending him back to the bench would send the completely wrong message.
It couldn't be dismissed entirely, especially considering Canales provided no real clarity during his media availability on Monday. He stated the need to examine the film and speak to his staff before making a decision. Make of that what you will. However, it didn't stop the frustrations from simmering among the fanbase amid the rare victory celebrations.
Carolina Panthers rightfully start QB Bryce Young in Week 10
Thankfully, common sense prevailed.
Canales prevented a mutiny among the fanbase by announcing Young would be the starter in Week 10 against the New York Giants. This is a chance for the former Alabama star to take center stage with a widespread audience watching the international clash in Germany. A potential statement game in no uncertain terms on his road to resurrection.
There will be an added sense of occasion for the Panthers. It's a change in routine and something that could do the team good after a morale-boosting triumph versus a division rival. This also happens to be another winnable game for Carolina versus a team sitting at 2-7 in the standings.
Young faces a stern test of his credentials. For all the Giants' faults - and there are many - their defensive front is something that can wreak havoc once early momentum is generated.
Dexter Lawrence II, Azeez Olujari, and former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns all bring outstanding credentials to the table. Carolina's offensive line will be up to the challenge, but the Heisman Trophy winner must navigate the pocket well and make smart decisions quickly to bolster his hopes.
If he can do that, the Panthers have a chance. If Young puts in another accomplished performance and secures Carolina its third win of the season, Canales will have no choice other than to give him the key to this offense after the bye week.
Canales did the right thing eventually. He went through a process and wanted everyone's opinion before making his decision. Speaking to both quarterbacks to inform them personally was also high on his list of priorities.
A big opportunity awaits Young. He's got his foot back in the door after two solid performances over the last fortnight. Even so, the margin for error is incredibly slim.
Young must make this chance count. That's the only way he can salvage his career in Carolina beyond the campaign.