Dave Canales' improved confidence in Bryce Young could be an empty gesture
By Dan Tonna
For the first time in a while, the Carolina Panthers showed signs of growth. It started with Bryce Young. The second-year signal caller, who has looked flustered at points this year, had a newfound aura of confidence.
The former No. 1 overall pick held his head high in the pocket, connecting on some clutch passes over the middle of the field. Young has struggled immensely this season but capitalized on opportunities that previously were insurmountable challenges. This was refreshing for a Panthers fanbase desperate for hope.
Dave Canales is notably more conservative with his play-calling when Young is on the field. Halfway through the game, the Panthers’ head coach called in a series of questionable screens which brought the Panthers' drive to an abrupt halt.
"The way that series played out, the plays just went to those spots. One was a screen with an aggressive part of it as well. But they had a great call. I thought they had really better calls on two of those screens than we had. And then we just missed the throw on the second down to Xavier that I thought we had a chance on. But those are ones I’ll look at and I’m sure I’ll be kicking myself for."- Dave Canales via Charlotte Observer
Bryce Young inspires confidence in Dave Canales
The reserved former Heisman Trophy winner was visibly frustrated with his coach on the sideline. Late in the game, Canales unexpectedly dialed up some aggressive passing plays. The ex-Alabama standout rose to the occasion, leading a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
"“Solid. Again I gotta look at the whole thing, watch the film and all that stuff, go back and watch the stuff. But he came up big in some critical moments. And gave us an opportunity a couple of times. Again, just proud of the step he took again. Just taking all the things we’re asking him to do, getting us to the right plays at the right time. So a great step.”"- Dave Canales via Charlotte Observer
The head coach's patience has been tested this season, but he offered an encouraging view of his quarterback’s performance. He left out a reference to Young needing to improve on the “basics”. A passive answer that he has provided in the past that pointed to his lack of confidence.
Dave Canales is not committed to Bryce Young
Despite meeting with his staff, the head coach has yet to commit to a starter for the upcoming game in Germany against the New York Giants. There is zero clarity.
Canales says he has not let Young or Andy Dalton know who will be starting. He leaves the decision up to a variety of factors. Gamesmanship will be considered, giving the Giants less time to game plan for a specific quarterback supposedly provides a competitive advantage.
The rest is in the air. He states the veteran Dalton has looked great in practice. He leaves the door open for Young by saying the development of the team is a factor in their decision-making.
The tape from the Panthers' most recent win favors Young over Dalton, who has struggled in recent weeks. Yet, the game may prove to be an aberration. Carolina caught the Saints at one of their lowest points in recent history.
The timing was impeccable. It was a situation that allowed Young to improve his stature in the eyes of his coach. At the very least, the pendulum began to shift in his direction. Canales has much less conviction that Dalton gives them the best chance to win.
Panthers' fans are left on the edge of their seats. This job continues to push the 43-year-old Canales to his limits with uncertainty at the most important position in sports. Time will only tell what the fate of this team will be.