Dave Canales shows dissipating confidence after latest Carolina Panthers debacle
By Dan Tonna
Since becoming Carolina Panthers head coach, Dave Canales has been covering for Bryce Young. This is a term he used before the season to state the importance of players stepping up to help the second-year quarterback.
After an infuriating Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, that term has new meaning. The first-year head coach is a different version of himself when Young is on the field. That much is blatantly obvious.
"We’re just trying to find a rhythm. Just trying to find things I know he can throw with confidence. We mixed some different actions in there. But it was a part of our game plan. This is a good team, good rush with sound coverage and mentality to pressure you and do those things. So trying to give him answers to do those things."- Dave Canales via Charlotte Observer
Dave Canales and Bryce Young are not helping the Carolina Panthers
When the former Heisman Trophy winner is under center, Canales’ confidence shatters. The passing game is almost entirely east to west. With a clean pocket, mistakes arise when Young looks to go vertical.
At pivotal moments in the game, he fails to stretch the defense. The Denver Broncos stopped the run in Week 8. This brought the entire Panthers' offense to an abrupt halt, especially in the first half.
If Canales ever thought he could successfully cover for Young, he was wrong. The situation has devolved to a point where he would rather empower punter Johnny Hekker to make throws than his quarterback.
"We had an opportunity on the play, and it just didn’t work out. We missed the throw, we had Sam (Franklin) right there. But for me, it’s about competing. We have to just try to find an edge."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Young may never give the Panthers an edge. Repeatedly, issues before the snap and delay of game penalties plagued Carolina in Week 8. The purportedly cerebral signal-caller continues to cement draft bust status for more reasons than one.
"We will look at all the information, we will look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days. And we’ll make that decision and we’ll have an answer for you in the next couple of days."- Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports
For now, Young's future is unclear. He ended the game with a 98-yard touchdown drive. Statistically, it was one of the better games of his career. Still, the coming-of-age moment this fanbase was praying for did not come to fruition.
The Broncos ran circles around the Panthers, leaving them demoralized. This did not stop the controversy. With a 21-point lead and under five minutes remaining, Denver's head coach Sean Payton chose to go for it on fourth down.
This decision infuriated Panthers players. Jaycee Horn - whose father Joer Horn was coached by Payton - accused him of running up the score.
Canales was reserved on the situation. “They’re just competing,” he said. At every press conference, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator proves his skill set might be best suited for public relations.
In his defense, a coach that could bolster the Panthers to a successful season might not exist. For what it’s worth, he has shown remarkable patience. His virtue may be rewarded. The Panthers will have a chance at revenge at home against a struggling New Orleans Saints team in Week 9.