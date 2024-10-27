5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young was probably hoping to get another starting opportunity in different circumstances. Andy Dalton's thumb injury suffered during a car accident meant the Carolina Panthers were forced to reintroduce the former No. 1 overall selection into the starting lineup at the Denver Broncos. Opportunity knocks where once there was nothing but dismay.
Young wasn't dealt the best hand yet again. He was without Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen - arguably Carolina's top-two wide receivers - for the clash as trade speculation regarding the pair continues to surge. The Broncos' vaunted defense is among the league's best, capable of stopping the Heisman Trophy winner dead in his tracks if he doesn't build some early confidence.
Nobody was expecting Young and the Panthers to accomplish much in the high altitude Denver offers. As it turned out, the much-maligned quarterback couldn't rally his troops and Carolina suffered yet another embarrassing loss on their travels.
With that being said, here are five major observations from Young's performance at the Broncos.
Major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Broncos
Bryce Young's perfect start
If Bryce Young was looking to start quickly, he accomplished that feat in no uncertain terms. The signal-caller capitalized on a rare turnover from the Carolina Panthers defensive unit, going a perfect five-for-five on his opening drive. This concluded with a laser to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette for the score.
Young needed this confidence boost in the biggest way imaginable. It's been a long time since the player had a passer rating of 138.8. It was only one drive, but the second-year pro must take these small wins and turn them into building blocks for the future.
There was a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead. At the same time, Young couldn't have hand-picked a better opening to the contest with the spotlight shining brighter than ever.