Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos odds and prop bets for Week 8
By Dean Jones
After another difficult week for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales must find a way to rally his troops before their Week 8 game at the Denver Broncos. This isn't the easiest contest, especially considering this confidence-sapped organization is missing some key figures and has lost six of its first seven outings in 2024. But it's one the NFC South team must navigate regardless.
Canales looks like someone who's feeling the strain. The Panthers are languishing in abject misery and face a long road back to competitiveness. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator must find solutions to difficult answers. Nothing but an improved performance will do.
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to win. The Broncos have an outstanding defense and a functional enough offense capable of making an impression. Any confidence Canales can get from this one would be a bonus. Whether his depleted roster is capable remains to be seen.
Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos game details
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos odds for Week 8
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs at the Broncos in Week 8. This is available at -110 whichever side of the spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to make their fortune by betting the Panthers' money line (good luck with that) can get lofty odds of +460 currently (bet $100 to win $460). Denver is a heavy favorite to pile more misery on Canales and get themselves two games over .500 at -620 (bet $620 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not anticipating a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 41.5 points for the contest.
- Over 41.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 41.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
Bryce Young is back in the saddle after his Week 2 benching. The Panthers were forced to shift course shortly after Canales threw his weight behind veteran backup Andy Dalton, who unfortunately suffered a thumb injury during a car accident that thankfully didn't result in anything more serious.
This is a last-chance saloon scenario for Young. His career's been a complete catastrophe in difficult circumstances up to now. Getting back on track will be a challenge without some of his top playmakers, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft needs to show some resolve versus one of the league's better defenses.
Young's over/under for passing yards in Week 8 stands at 161.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -113 in both directions (bet $113 to win $100).
His projection for pass completions is 17.5 from 28.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns versus the Broncos is 0.5.
- Over 0.5 touchdowns: -138 (bet $138 to win $100)
- Under 0.5 touchdowns: +106 (bet $100 to win $106)
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 8
- Xavier Legette - 33.5
- Jalen Coker - 24.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 16.5
- Miles Sanders - 10.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 13.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 8
- Chuba Hubbard - 61.5
- Bryce Young - 10.5
- Miles Sanders - 16.5