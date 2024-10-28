3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Nobody was expecting miracles from the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. They were right.
The Panthers were overwhelmed early in the contest despite taking the lead. Things didn't get much better after that, with motivation and execution sorely lacking as Dave Canales' men fell to their seventh loss in eight regular season contests.
This season is the latest in a long line of unmitigated disasters since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. For all the billionaire's good work in the community through donations and humanitarian efforts, he is clueless when it comes to running a successful NFL franchise. Fans are also starting to look at those in power differently, which is a damning indictment of the way things have unfolded over the first half of 2024.
The Denver Broncos were never in any real danger of losing this one. It's the fact fans have become used to getting beatdown that's arguably the most depressing thing of all with no end in sight.
With that being said, here are three winners and four losers from Carolina's dismal defeat in Week 8 at the Broncos.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' defeat at Broncos
Loser No. 1
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
The novelty around Mike Jackson Sr. has worn off. After a promising start following his offseason trade to the Carolina Panthers, things are tailing off alarmingly. Another fine example of this came in Week 8, where the veteran cornerback was lackluster in coverage and targeted as a weak link in crucial moments.
Rookie signal-caller Bo Nix knew better than to test Jaycee Horn too often. He doesn't shadow, preferring to stick to one side of the field. This allowed Courtland Sutton to focus his attention on Jackson when the time came to move the chains.
Jackson wasn't up to the task. Sutton ran roughshod over him to the tune of 100 receiving yards from eight receptions. It was another underwhelming effort that won't be going unnoticed by those in power.
When Dane Jackson is at 100 percent, one would expect him to occupy the outside role. However, removing the acquisition from the Seattle Seahawks from the equation entirely doesn't seem feasible considering the lack of talent elsewhere on the cornerback depth chart.