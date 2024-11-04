Dave Canales provides almost no clarity to Carolina Panthers QB decision
By Dean Jones
Despite an encouraging performance where quarterback Bryce Young was visibly brimming with confidence en route to a victory against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Dave Canales didn't immediately commit to the former No. 1 overall selection as the starting option moving forward.
Fans were hoping for further clarification on Monday. It didn't arrive.
The Carolina Panthers are still languishing among the bottom feeders. They aren't playing for anything other than pride over the second half of 2024. Putting veteran Andy Dalton, who recently turned 37 years old, into the lineup doesn't do anything for the franchise's long-term future. If Young got the gig and showed more promise, that might be enough to get another year under center in 2025.
That would be the best possible outcome for this complex equation. It would ensure the Panthers got some return on their investment following their daring trade for Young in 2023. This would also allow general manager Dan Morgan to focus on strengthening other position groups during a crucial second offseason at the helm.
Not giving Young a legitimate shot to build on his newly acquired momentum would confirm what many have suspected for a long time. That centers on Canales having no faith whatsoever in the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. There would be no way back for this relationship. None.
Canales stated that he would examine the film, talk to his staff, and go through the usual process before making his decision. That drew the ire of some supporters on social media, but this is the way he's approaching things and won't waver regardless of how well Young played versus an under-strength Saints team who fired head coach Dennis Allen after the clash.
Dave Canales hasn't decided on starting Carolina Panthers QB for Week 10
Fans got more information from Canales on Monday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator said that no decision on the Week 10 starter had been made and wouldn't be for the next couple of days. He wants to make sure everyone is on the same page beforehand.
This is bizarre. Young's trajectory is pointing up. Dalton's was plunging after his Week 3 heroics at the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. This decision should be simple. Yet Canales is making things much more complicated than they need to be.
Players had the day off for Victory Monday. Canales probably wants to speak to both in person before any choice becomes public knowledge. That's the most likely issue, although his comments could indicate that not everyone is on the same page within the building.
There's also the small matter of Tuesday's trade deadline to factor into the equation. The Panthers have shown no willingness to part ways with Young, which is less likely than ever after his recent upturn in production. However, that could change if a desperate team comes forward with an offer they can't refuse.
It took Canales less than 24 hours to go from declaring his faith in Young to benching him after Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taking longer to make this decision only adds to the uncertainty.
Canales must do the right thing. Otherwise, it won't take long for confidence to decrease in his decision-making capabilities.