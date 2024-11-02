Cam Newton sends blunt message to Carolina Panthers over Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young will start for the Carolina Panthers once again in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Franchise legend Cam Newton believes this should be the trend over the team's remaining fixtures in 2024.
That might not be an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales. His first thought is to protect Andy Dalton, who recently turned 37 years old and has his trust despite regressing significantly following his impressive showing in Week 3. The veteran signal-caller's comments after Young got the nod hinted that he expects to be under center for Carolina's international contest versus the New York Giants in Week 10.
This situation is a complete mess, and that's without considering the possibility of Carolina trading Young before the deadline. Dianna Russini from The Athletic revealed that those in power are trying to gauge the quarterback's value before making a decision. Something that only raises the stakes this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
Cam Newton wants the Carolina Panthers to keep playing Bryce Young
Newton implored the Panthers to start Young the rest of the way. The 2015 NFL MVP and one of the franchise's greatest-ever players believes Carolina has no chance to salvage anything from the campaign. Getting a proper evaluation of the Heisman Trophy winner and putting him in a position to thrive should be the desired course of action. After that, they'll have enough information one way or the other.
"That's not a good franchise. They are not making good franchise moves. The season's a wash. You've gotta give Bryce Young some reps. But make sure they're good reps, though. What you gonna do, keep him on the bench? We need to really figure out what this kid can do. He's not a rookie no more. We're wasting time. This Bryce Young experiment is dwindling right before our eyes. But in Bryce Young's defense, who is he going to throw the football to? Is the system in place for him to be successful, you know?"- Cam Newton
This is the sensible approach. But when have the Panthers done anything sensible in recent years?
Canales doesn't believe in Young. He thought there was something to salvage upon taking the job, but it didn't take long to cut the cord.
Dalton's introduction didn't come with anything more than one win and a fleeting moment of joy. With pressure building, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator could turn to what he believes to be a dependable veteran to avoid any unnecessary questions about his long-term aspirations.
Newton is right about the Panthers. They are not making smart decisions. They are playing for nothing other than pride. Getting a good look at Young and giving him the chance to operate with a creative scheme for once seems like the only viable option.
Of course, Canales and general manager Dan Morgan might have already made their mind up. In that instance, taking the best possible offer for Young in the coming days becomes realistic. There's just no telling for sure right now.
It's a sorry state of affairs. Young never stood a chance in Carolina. Unless there's a monumental shift in course, this will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.