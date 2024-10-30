Common sense prevails as Carolina Panthers start Bryce Young in Week 9
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young did okay on his first start at the Denver Broncos since being benched. Now, the quarterback gets a chance to build additional momentum in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Despite veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton returning to practice on Wednesday, head coach Dave Canales was quick to name Young as the starter for a second straight week. Considering how the Carolina Panthers have nothing much to play for other than pride, this is the correct call whether he wants to or not.
Trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson diminishes the options at Young's disposal. But in all honesty, the on-field connection between the signal-caller and Pro Bowl wide receiver wasn't great despite some encouraging signs throughout the offseason. If Adam Thielen's hamstring issue doesn't improve in time, the former Alabama star will be relying on unproven pass-catchers and fringe veterans to keep the chains moving.
Carolina Panthers must stay the course with Bryce Young
Not exactly ideal, but nothing associated with the Panthers could be classed as that right now. Canales highlighted the need to protect Dalton from himself as a reason behind the decision. However, the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator also declared his excitement to get Young more live fire in a competitive setting.
"Really it was me taking the decision out of Andy's hands. If you were to ask Andy, "Can you go?", he would tell you yes. For me, he's a week removed from a thumb injury. And I just wanted to make sure we are putting him back out there in the right state, with the right frame of work. And… I'm excited for Bryce [Young]. To have another opportunity to build on things that we talked about. To continue to just grow and get that experience that we talked about is invaluable. To be on the field, to be calling plays."- Dave Canales
Young should take this situation for what it is. The Panthers don't have much faith in him, so focusing on himself and doing his best for the team are the primary goals. Everything else has and will always be out of his hands. This is the opportunity to leave no doubt regarding his status over the second half of 2024.
Trade speculation remains rife regarding Young. That would be extremely surprising when one considers the potential compensation attached and the fact Dalton regressed after his Week 3 renaissance at the Las Vegas Raiders. Give the Heisman Trophy winner a good run for good or bad over the next nine games. That should tell Canales and others in positions of power all they need to know.
Some in the building have probably made their assumptions by this point. Canales didn't commit to Young beyond this week. He'll judge things by performance and not much else. He's always claimed to do right by the team, which hasn't exactly reaped the necessary rewards up to now.
This is Young's final shot at redemption in Carolina. After making such a big investment in the signal-caller and offseason optimism coming to nothing once again, what's the harm in providing him with extra time to see if something can be salvaged?
If the Panthers won't, there are reportedly plenty of other teams who'd be more than willing to take him on. Something to think about…