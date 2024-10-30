3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' trading Diontae Johnson
By Dean Jones
It's been a long time coming with speculation rising with every passing week, but the Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have finally gone their separate ways.
After rumors surrounding the possibility, Carolina shipped Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. If that wasn't bad enough, they practically gave him away to an AFC contender harboring grand plans to reach the Super Bowl this season.
The Panthers are nowhere near that level yet. It might be years before they reach these heights again. The NFL is a ruthless place and Carolina is miles behind the rest. Johnson could see that and wasn't going to sign an extension beyond his 2024 commitments.
This forced Carolina's hand. Morgan got something for the pass-catcher. It wasn't much, but it's better than nothing. However, it only demoralized the fanbase further with many passing the point of complete despair long ago.
With that being said, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina trading Johnson to the Ravens.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers trading Diontae Johnson
Winner No. 1
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Rookie wideout Jalen Coker is going to get plenty of work after Diontae Johnson moved on to more prosperous pastures. The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross has come to life in recent weeks, proving that the big stage didn't phase him and he was ready for the moment. This should ensure the Carolina Panthers give him every chance to establish himself over the second half of 2024.
Coker has the talent, that wasn't in question before the draft and remains the case. His slow 40-yard dash time meant he didn't hear his name called during the selection process, but his smooth route-running and assured hands have been on full display when given a chance to impress.
This is unlikely to have played a significant factor in Carolina's decision to trade Johnson. But he could become one of the primary beneficiaries when it's all said and done.
Expecting Coker to immediately fill WR1 duties is stretching things. However, Johnson's target share has to go somewhere, so opportunities should be plentiful as he looks to firmly cement his long-term status with the organization.