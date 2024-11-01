NFL insider doubles down on Bryce Young trade claim before 2024 deadline
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is getting the start once again in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. This is his final chance to impress before the quarterback's fate is confirmed heading into the trade deadline.
Dave Canales' explanation about why Young will be under center despite Andy Dalton proclaiming he was ready to go spoke volumes. He once again focused on the need to protect his 36-year-old veteran before proclaiming his excitement for the second-year pro. Something that lent further weight to the claims that there is no real faith remaining in the former Alabama star.
General manager Dan Morgan has a busy few days ahead. The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to be buyers at the trade deadline considering their 1-7 record and harboring no real short-term aspirations. They've already removed wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the equation for almost nothing, so more departures could be imminent if the right offers come along.
Carolina Panthers reportedly trying to figure out Bryce Young's value
Dianna Russini from The Athletic doubled down on her thoughts regarding the Panthers trading Young in the coming days. The senior insider suggested that those in power are trying to determine what a realistic asking price for the No. 1 overall selection is right now. She also revealed that several teams remain extremely interested in securing his services.
"Carolina is really just trying to figure out his value as I know that there are teams around the league right now interested to see if they can be the team to sort of revamp him and give him some life."- Dianna Russini via The Bleacher Report
The Panthers are not going to get anything like what they gave up to move into the top spot for Young during the 2023 NFL Draft. Somewhere in the region of a fourth-round pick might be attainable, especially given there are still two years left on his rookie deal after this one.
READ MORE: 4 teams Carolina Panthers should call and dump their Bryce Young problem onto
Giving up on Young so soon would be a risk. Severe criticism wouldn't take long to arrive if the Heisman Trophy galvanized his career elsewhere. It would also leave the Panthers with just Jack Plummer behind Dalton over the second half of 2024.
Young is focusing on what he can control and nothing more. There were signs of life at the Broncos, but the restricted play-calling and two interceptions weren't ideal. He's swimming against the tide with a coach that doesn't believe in his capabilities. If a move was worked out, the signal-caller wouldn't be complaining that's for sure.
Situation matters. The Panthers have failed Young at almost every turn, ruining a prospect with exceptional potential coming out of college. His performances haven't been good enough, but the mitigating circumstances attached mean Carolina's monumental gamble when this roster was nowhere near ready always seemed doomed to fail.
If the Panthers end up getting a mid-round pick in return, it means fans will once again be examining quarterback draft prospects and potential free agents. They've had one offseason without this over the last six years. That is simply unacceptable and a big reason why the team continues to languish at rock bottom.
When - of perhaps if - Young is traded, who becomes the scapegoat then?