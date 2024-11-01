Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are coming under fire once again. Their offseason hope is gone, replaced by more abject misery and questions about the franchise's long-term aspirations once again.
Dave Canales is navigating some tricky waters right now. The head coach came under fire for his play-calling during Carolina's loss at the Denver Broncos in Week 8, which was another prime example of his complete lack of faith in quarterback Bryce Young.
One only has to look at Canales' response to a question surrounding Young getting the start once again this weekend to see that. He spent most of it outlining his desire to protect Andy Dalton before saying through gritted teeth how excited he was to see the former Alabama star under center to continue his development. It's not hard to see the woods through the trees with this particular equation.
The Panthers have to salvage something, anything, from the 2024 season. With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over the next four games following an abysmal 1-7 opening to the campaign.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 9
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers got obliterated by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. However, the teams have the same record since that contest.
New Orleans is on a six-game losing run following their 2-0 start under head coach Dennis Allen. Some of those came without veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who looks set to make his return this weekend after missing time with an oblique complication.
There's also a chance Carolina could be getting some key men back, too. Dane Jackson and D.J. Wonnum might do enough to get involved in some capacity. Second-round running back Jonathon Brooks also looks set to be activated for the first time since being taken No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (1-8)
This might be a lot closer than the line among sportsbooks suggests. But considering how things unfolded between the two NFC South rivals in Week 1, it's hard to predict anything but a Panthers loss unless the returning figures make a lasting impression right out of the gate.