Carolina Panthers vs. Saints early odds and prediction for Week 9
By Dean Jones
After another difficult week for the Carolina Panthers, it's time to focus on football again. That's no comfort to fans who are becoming increasingly disillusioned by the way things are unfolding to date, but another divisional battle awaits head coach Dave Canales' men in Week 9.
The Panthers are fighting against the tide right now. Trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson for some magic beans indicated how much they wanted rid of the Pro Bowl pass-catcher. Their relationship was fractured and frustrations were building. Carolina will move forward with a young group of wideouts and veteran Adam Thielen, who could also be on the move in the coming days.
Canales also announced that Bryce Young would once again start under center. This was more about protecting Andy Dalton based on his comments to the media. However, it's another opportunity for the No. 1 pick in 2023 to build confidence and show signs of life despite the difficult circumstances.
Carolina is up against it. The Saints aren't exactly setting the league alight either, losing six-straight contests after an impressive 2-0 start. Even though they're in terrible form, Dennis Allen will see this as the perfect chance to get right.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints early odds for Week 9
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Saints in Week 9.
- Carolina +7.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- New Orleans -7.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone daring enough to be the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +295 currently. New Orleans is favored to secure the season sweep over Carolina and return to winning ways at -370 (bet $370 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not anticipating a hugely entertaining affair with the over/under set at 43.5 points for the clash.
- Over 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints prediction for Week 9
Derek Carr could be making a return to the lineup in Week 9. The veteran quarterback isn't the best these days, but he carved the Panthers open with relative comfort during the first meeting between the two clubs earlier this season. That's a concern for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who's working with one hand tied behind his back with the personnel available.
The Panthers could be getting some of their injured cavalry into the breach once again. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum might return in some capacity. Cornerback Dane Jackson and wide receiver Adam Thielen might also feature, which would be a significant boost.
Stopping Alvin Kamara is the key. Neither team is brimming with confidence right now, so it might come down to a few key moments here or there before the eventual outcome is determined.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss
It's hard to predict anything other than a Panthers loss in their current state. However, don't be surprised if this one is close and Carolina covers the spread comfortably.
Who knows, they might even emerge victorious if early momentum is generated.