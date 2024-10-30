Adam Thielen could become next Carolina Panthers' trade domino to fall
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are in consolidation mode. Dan Morgan is fighting against the constant tide of misery associated with this moribund franchise. He came in with claims that this was merely a retool rather than a full-scale rebuild. He's already rethinking that following a woeful 1-7 start to the campaign.
Trading Diontae Johnson - getting fleeced in the process and paying for the privilege - was another head-scratching move by the front office. Removing the wide receiver seemed inevitable. It also appears Morgan was victimized by the Panthers' current circumstances. That's the most concerning element of all.
Carolina Panthers could trade Adam Thielen before the 2024 deadline
Whether this is the start of something more drastic remains to be seen. The Panthers don't want to part ways with running back Chuba Hubbard or cornerback Jaycee Horn, which is understandable. They might be more receptive to other departures if the right opportunities present themselves.
Adam Thielen's future remains a hot topic of discussion. The veteran wideout doesn't have many good years left. Spending them languishing among the bottom feeders after placing his trust in Frank Reich wouldn't be fair. He's not the type to force the issue, but this looks like the perfect chance to go younger and potentially get another draft pick back in return.
Losing Johnson and Thielen isn't ideal, but it's not like the Panthers have anything going for them at this juncture. Quitting while you're already behind is not the same as quitting. With diminishing options on the wide receiver market, they could dispose of the Pro Bowler if he proves his health following a hamstring injury.
This was a sentiment echoed by Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports, who thought Thielen could be moved before the deadline. He also named the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential suitor looking at their current issues at the receiver spot.
"The Chargers are 4-3 and in the playoff mix. They also are one of the thinnest teams in the NFL at receiver. Rookie Ladd McConkey has been good, but Joshua Palmer hasn't done much and Quentin Johnston has faded after a slow start. Thielen might make sense as a short-term help for Justin Herbert. The Panthers shouldn't be asking for much for a 34-year-old having a quiet season, and it would give Thielen a chance to be on a decent team near the end of his career."- Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
The Panthers are in a tricky spot with Thielen. He's likely not part of their long-term plans but his contract doesn't expire until 2026. Any trade would probably involve eating more money on the dead-cap side this season and the player agreeing to a contract restructure of some kind once he gets to his new destination.
There are a lot of moving parts. But at the end of the day, if the Panthers and a potential trade suitor want the move to happen, something will always get worked out. That would leave Carolina desperately thin at the wideout spot, with nothing but fringe veteran players and unproven rookies to depend upon moving forward.
It'll be an interesting few days ahead. Johnson was the biggest domino to fall. Whether Thielen is the next is up for debate, but it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world all things considered.
Time will tell…