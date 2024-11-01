Dave Canales' vague response to play-calling conservatism doesn't suffice
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young and Dave Canales' fractured relationship is coming under increasing scrutiny as another season spirals into irrelevancy.
The Carolina Panthers are giving the quarterback another chance to prove his worth in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but the head coach didn't commit to anything beyond that. Canales was more keen to focus on protecting Andy Dalton than anything else, which indicates he could return to the starting lineup for their international game versus the New York Giants in Germany.
Canales received criticism for his play-calling at the Denver Broncos. There was a notable shift to a more conservative strategy with Young under center. While the chances of this were high considering the opposition's defensive strengths and not having Diontae Johnson or Adam Thielen to depend upon, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator didn't make an aggressive adjustment until the game was beyond reach.
Dave Canales focused putting Carolina Panthers first amid ongoing scrutiny
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis asked Canales why the scheme was altered drastically due to Young's presence under center. The answer was vague, centering on their different skill sets before quickly turning the conversation to other position groups.
"The biggest challenge for me is always to put the quarterback in his best position to have the confidence to execute. Two different quarterbacks. Two different sets of skills. For me, as we continue to enter into each game with kind of a different lineup with our guys. From a receiver standpoint, some young guys stepping up for us. Offensive line players kind of shuffling around, you know? The steady has been Chuba Hubbard with the run game. We weren't great this past week, so we've gotta get back on track with that. It's the whole thing kind of piecing together, so weekly we have to kind of revisit what's the best thing for the whole group going forward, and that's really the challenge I face on a weekly basis."- Dave Canales via X
Canales is getting tired of having to explain everything around the quarterback position. This is a trying time for the coach and his team. They are not being perceived in a great light around the league and it could be a long second half of 2024 if things don't improve.
He lost faith in Young quickly. Benching the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama after just two games was a drastic yet necessary measure he thought could help. But despite Dalton's sensational performance at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, it's been more of the same.
Dalton is the veteran Canales feels most comfortable with. There are too many inner doubts around Young to guarantee his status. Carolina's monumental investment in the signal-caller is failing and they need to hold a big share of the blame. His consistency and confidence just aren't where they need to be. He became a product of his toxic environment and regressed accordingly.
It's a sorry state of affairs, in all honesty. Canales is trying to turn the tide and tread water before another important offseason in 2025. There are other huge holes to fill, but this will provide him with a chance to hand-pick his next signal-caller unless Young makes a surprising surge.
Getting it right is the tricky part.