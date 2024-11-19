Carolina Panthers keep QB options open despite Bryce Young confidence boost
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is fighting hard to change the concerning narratives surrounding his long-term aspirations. The Carolina Panthers rewarded him for recent encouraging progress accordingly while also maintaining their slim margin for error where the quarterback was concerned.
Nobody can deny the growth made by Young since returning to the starting lineup. He's looking a lot more composed in the pocket, is protecting the football effectively, and executing Dave Canales' game plan with conviction. The results speak for themselves, so the signal-caller is on the right path to silencing his doubters.
There's a long road ahead and some difficult tests upcoming for Young. Navigating these efficiently is crucial, especially considering the rumors surrounding Canales wanting to give veteran Andy Dalton another look at some stage.
Dave Canales keeping Carolina Panthers' options open at quarterback
Canales rightfully announced Young as the starter in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator praised his improved aggressiveness and self-belief. He's also planning to keep this a week-to-week arrangement rather than committing to the Heisman Trophy winner beyond that.
"This is about the continued progress. This is about Bryce looking more and more confident as he’s out there. In Germany, just felt a real confidence and just an aggressiveness to his play and all those things. And, of course, the end result—winning. He continues to do things that put us in a position to put him back out there and continue to build on that. Yes, yes we will [continue with the week-to-week mindset]. We’ll continue to look at all the film, look at the whole situation and weigh all those things in."- Dave Canales via USA Today
Young gets the opportunity to test his skills versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champions this weekend. The Chiefs' defense is among the league's best, boasting legitimate playmakers at all three levels and a genuine game-wrecker on the defensive front in Chris Jones. The former Alabama star is playing well, but this represents a different challenge entirely.
Canales will be watching Young's every move closely. The quarterback is gaining momentum and everyone in the locker room is fully behind him. But looking at the coach's thought process, all it'll take is one bad game or two for Dalton to come back into the mix.
Just what the point in that is with the Panthers sitting at 3-7 going nowhere fast is anyone's guess. Young's the only one with any long-term upside whatsoever. Giving him a good look is the only way to get a legitimate evaluation.
If it doesn't work out, general manager Dan Morgan's decision this offseason will be an easy one. Canales' input will also be key. But in all honesty, what comes next is entirely on Young's shoulders.
Playing well, not becoming a weak link, and growing in stature should be enough for Young to stick around in 2025. Whether that's as the undisputed No. 1 or with competition remains to be seen. Anything would be an improvement on how things looked after the player was benched following a woeful Week 2 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Young holds the cards to his future. He must leave no doubt.