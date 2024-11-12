Dave Canales' commitment to Carolina Panthers QB process is wearing thin
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is growing in confidence and has two wins from his three starts since returning to the lineup. It wasn't enough for Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales to give him short-term job security after the bye week.
Young has more momentum than at any stage during his professional career. Fans are starting to believe again. The locker room is fully on board, lauding the way he's responded to adversity and throwing their support behind the signal-caller along the way.
Canales is also praising Young more frequently, especially when it comes to commanding the offense pre-snap and executing the strategy effectively. However, the head coach is still refusing to name him the starter moving forward.
Carolina Panthers will go through a process before confirming QB starter
When probed about who'll be under center after the bye in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Canales once again stated they would go through a process. After that, their assessments will guide them to a formal outcome.
"We'll take in all the information and let you guys know. Fortunately for us, we have some time to kind of think this whole thing through. Just taking it all in, looking at the full system and all that, and then we'll make a decision going forward."- Dave Canales
According to David Newton of ESPN, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator hinted that there remains curiosity about Andy Dalton's potential and whether he can factor into the team's plans next season. This didn't come up during his presser, but it would be a funny thing for the reporter to make up.
Dalton recently turned 37 years old. Everyone knows what he is at this stage of his career. He can get you a good performance and win here or there when there's a surprise element. But when teams get solid film of him operating within a specific scheme, the regression is notable.
Young has more upside long term. He's on the rise and his body language is a far cry from the dejected figure over the first two games before his benching. Going back to Dalton at this juncture when the pendulum has swung would be catastrophic for the player's career aspirations.
The infatuation with Dalton and his potential impact in 2025 is odd, to put it mildly. He is out of contract next spring and unlikely to return. Even if Young fluffs his lines the rest of the way, the Panthers would likely turn their attention to the draft for a more viable solution long-term.
Canales has adopted the same strategy since Young came into the lineup once again. He's keeping the sense of urgency at the forefront and limiting the chances of complacency creeping into his play. Considering what the Heisman Trophy winner has gone through up to now, taking his foot off the gas is simply not an option.
As has been the case over the last fortnight, Canales will likely give Young a chance to his skills against Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. That will be a much sterner measuring stick, especially considering how Andy Reid's men are undefeated and leaning on their defense more than ever in pursuit of a historic three-peat.
If Young comes through that outing with flying colors, it's all systems go.