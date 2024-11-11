Dave Canales accepts Carolina Panthers are becoming Bryce Young's team again
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's confidence is growing. It's glaringly obvious since getting another chance to start. Things aren't perfect, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback is finding a way to get the job done.
Young has real momentum for the first time in his professional career. Taking him out of the firing line after just two games was a rude awakening. Instead of wallowing in self-pity and accepting his fate, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft worked hard to improve and remained an exemplary teammate.
This attitude is paying off. Young looks more comfortable in the pocket than ever. He's shaking off the hesitancy and trusting Carolina's much-improved offensive line to protect effectively. The player's options aren't exactly experienced or prolific in the passing game, but they're growing together and flashing enormous long-term promise.
The former Alabama star did everything asked of him within head coach Dave Canales' scheme against the New York Giants. There was a heavy reliance on running back Chuba Hubbard as expected. But when the time came for Young to make a big throw in key moments, he delivered more often than not.
Carolina Panthers are seeing something different in Bryce Young
His gradual performance enhancements aren't going unnoticed. Players are gushing in their praise of Young. Fans who've been scathing in their criticism of the signal-caller are starting to come around again. Even Canales acknowledged he's continuing to make positive statements, although he didn't go as far as to name him the starter moving forward.
"Certainly, Bryce made a great statement for himself. I'm just so proud of Bryce. I'm so proud of taking the next step again. I thought he had a great day. I thought it could have been a fantastic day. I thought a few balls got away from us. A couple of times that would have really turned it into a really an exceptional day, but he handled the rush, he handled the different coverage looks and all that. We'll take all the information; we'll do all that. But Bryce certainly is making a statement to all of us. So I just can't tell you how proud I am of just weekly progress."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Just why Canales continues with his game playing at football's most important position is anyone's guess. Perhaps it serves as a motivational tool and maintains a sense of urgency within Young. Who knows at this point?
What cannot be disputed is the fact this is Young's team again. He's stacking good performances and looks increasingly comfortable. The humbling experience of watching from the sidelines had a positive impact, allowing him to refocus and take stock. There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but this is a monumental step in the right direction.
Things will get tougher for Young after the bye week. The Panthers host the undefeated two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. It doesn't get much easier down the stretch, so taking the rough with the smooth is crucial.
At the very least, Young is giving those in power plenty to discuss before another pivotal offseason for the franchise in 2025.
Many believe he'll still be traded if a suitable offer comes along. Others think he'll be given the chance to compete for the No. 1 spot once again. How he performs over Carolina's remaining games will determine which way this pendulum swings.
Young was down. But he's far from out right now.