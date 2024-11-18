Game by game Carolina Panthers predictions after the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers went into the bye week with renewed confidence. Winning against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants gave everyone a big boost at the best possible time. Nobody is getting too carried away, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Getting the chance to rest, reflect, and adjust during the bye week was welcome for head coach Dave Canales. He wanted the players to maximize their time away from the facility and come back with a fresh purpose, ready to finish the campaign strongly before another crucial offseason in 2025.
Canales has his work cut out over Carolina's remaining games. They have a gauntlet filled with potential playoff contenders and divisional rivalries thrown in for good measure. A huge effort is needed, but the Panthers are getting healthy and have some slight momentum to build upon if things keep trending upward.
With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could far in their seven remaining games before the team's 2024 regular-season engagements conclude.
Game by game Carolina Panthers predictions after the 2024 bye week
Carolina Panthers vs. Chefs - Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers couldn't have asked for a more daunting game upon returning from their bye week. Dave Canales' men welcome the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. It'll be a tough challenge, but one the head coach wants his team to embrace.
Kansas City is going for a historic three-peat this season. They look on course to lock up the No. 1 seed despite things not clicking fully yet. They'll also be highly motivated to get back to winning ways in this one after suffering their first loss of the campaign at the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Any team with Patrick Mahomes under center must be respected. The Chiefs' defense is a formidable adversary to overcome. They could also get star running back Isiah Pacheco into the lineup following his spell on injured reserve.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (3-8)
The Panthers will be fresh and should be prepared for a stern test of their credentials. That doesn't guarantee success. However, don't be surprised if Canales' squad keeps this closer than most anticipate even if the result doesn't go their way.