5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
It wasn't pretty. Nobody associated with the Carolina Panthers cared.
Dave Canales has the first winning streak of his head coaching tenure after the Panthers saw off the New York Giants. Things aren't perfect and there are still elements to clean up, but confidence is growing as the Panthers embark on their extended rest period during the bye week.
Whether this is the start of a strong end to the campaign is anyone's guess. The post-bye schedule doesn't look especially promising for a team sitting at 3-7. However, there is some genuine momentum building at a time when all hope seemed lost.
That's something for Canales to take from their two straight victories. Nobody is expecting miracles from the Panthers, but they remain bought in and are fighting hard to shift some concerning narratives. This is a far cry from the complete capitulation last season when things unraveled quickly.
What the future holds is undetermined. For now, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's triumph over the Giants in Week 10.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. NY Giants
Winner No. 1
D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB
There was a keen level of excitement among fans after D.J. Wonnum was active for the first time. The edge rusher suffered complications with a torn quad that came with concerning blood clots, so having him back was a major boost for the Carolina Panthers.
He was eager to make up for lost time. Wonnum looked explosive in pass-rushing situations to secure two sacks. Perhaps most impressive was his ability to set the edge and get around the action on running downs. He was a constant menace, which was highly impressive when one considers how long he's been away from a competitive environment.
This provided a sense of vindication regarding Wonnum's arrival from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Providing there are no lingering issues moving forward, the former Michigan State star promises to play a significant role after the bye week - something that will also make things easier for veteran Jadeveon Clowney along the way.
After a woeful first start of 2024 for Ejiro Evero's defense, there is a glimmer of hope at long last.