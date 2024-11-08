Dan Morgan's draft intentions raise alarm bells for Panthers QB Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are rightfully giving Bryce Young another chance to start in Week 10 against the New York Giants. He's earned as much after two encouraging performances since his reintroduction. However, those in power are still taking things week to week rather than committing to the quarterback over the second half of 2024.
Young's confidence and pocket poise have come on significantly since head coach Dave Canales took him out of the firing line. He's keeping his eyes downfield, navigating pressure well, and developing encouraging chemistry with the team's fledgling playmakers. With the Panthers playing for nothing but pride, giving the Heisman Trophy winner a prolonged look is the best course of action.
What comes after that is undecided. There's a chance Young does enough to get another legitimate chance in 2025, albeit with some competition for the QB1 spot. There's also a chance the new regime acquires another long-term option they feel more confident about.
Carolina Panthers raise urgency for Bryce Young with draft admission
That will be a task for Dan Morgan and others in positions of power. The general manager didn't rule anything out one way or another when probed about the issue in front of the media on Wednesday. He's going to do what everyone believes is in the team's best interests regardless of position or how it might affect those currently under contract.
"I mean, I’ll consider everything. I’m gonna have an open mind. I talk about it all the time and I talk about it with the guys in the building. We’re gonna draft really good football players. So, whatever position that is—I don’t know. But we’re gonna draft really good football players we think are gonna help our team improve."- Dan Morgan via USA Today
Morgan added that he never had any plans to trade Young. The Panthers don't believe he's a lost cause just yet. His encouraging growth - especially against the New Orleans Saints - is a testament to that. At the same time, this is a constant assessment of the situation with almost no margin for error.
Young needs to maintain and build on this positive momentum. Going back to his indecisive hesitancy of old is simply not an option. If he accomplishes this feat and raises the offense along the way, it'll provide Canales and Morgan will plenty to think about heading into the offseason.
This isn't considered to be the strongest quarterback draft class. There are some projected to go high - Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Garrett Nussmeier to name a few. The Panthers also have significant holes elsewhere that need to be addressed, which is something Morgan will take into consideration when the time comes.
Fortunately for the Panthers, they are well-positioned for the 2025 draft. Tankathon projects Carolina to have 11 selections during the process after trading Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys. This provides Morgan with an extra sense of freedom to find immediate contributors and potentially another signal-caller to mold the way Canales sees fit.
This piles the pressure on Young. He won't be short of interest in the trade market next spring if the Panthers become more receptive to offers. The only way to enhance his hopes is by performing well, responding to coaching, executing the game plan effectively, and coming through when the team needs him most.
Everything after that is out of his hands.